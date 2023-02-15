Miami hired former Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry to the same position Wednesday. Guidry previously agreed to join Willie Fritz's staff at Tulane earlier this offseason, but ultimately flipped his decision to join Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes.

Under Guidry's guidance, Marshall finished No. 8 nationally in total defense and No. 6 in scoring defense at just 16 points per game allowed. The Thundering Herd improved to 9-4 in Charles Huff's second season -- Marshall's first in the Sun Belt -- with a win in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The 51-year-old Guidry replaces coaching veteran Kevin Steele, who left Cristobal's staff after just one season to join Nick Saban at Alabama for the third time. The Hurricanes struggled in Cristobal's first season, mustering just a 5-7 record and failing to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2007. Miami finished No. 65 in total defense in Steele's first season.

Guidry, a Louisiana native, has a lengthy career in the South and Southeast. He served as head coach at McNeese State from 2016-18, posting a 21-12 record. Guidry has also worked as defensive coordinator at McNeese State, Western Kentucky and Southeastern Louisiana.

Cristobal is replacing both coordinators after his first season, previously relieving offensive coordinator Josh Gattis of responsibilities. Miami has been tied to Houston offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, who led the Cougars to a top-25 offense and No. 16 scoring offense.

Miami responded to its disappointing first campaign with the No. 7 recruiting class and No. 12 transfer class in an attempt to quickly flip the script. Five of the Hurricanes' eight transfers are on the defensive side of the ball.