For the first time in the last three transfer portal cycles, there's no obvious grand slam quarterback option for Miami following Sam Leavitt's commitment to LSU and Dylan Raiola to Oregon on Monday. Those were the two highest-ranked signal callers left in the market, and the Hurricanes were connected to both during the courting process.

Option No. 3 for Mario Cristobal includes Alabama's Ty Simpson, who announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft last week and is not expected to withdraw from consideration to enter the portal. From Miami's side, the Hurricanes are reportedly hoping to lure Simpson away from the draft with a lucrative contract, similar to the program's plays for their last two quarterback signees: Cam Ward and Carson Beck.

Ward declared for the 2024 NFL Draft at Washington State before signing with the Hurricanes and becoming an eventual No. 1 overall pick. Beck declared for the draft following Georgia's loss to Notre Dame in last season's College Football Playoff before electing to play another year with the Hurricanes.

If the Hurricanes fail to convince Simpson to return to college football before the Wednesday early entry deadline, they're going to have to move quickly elsewhere. Raiola is committed to Oregon but hasn't yet signed. Former Florida quarterback D.J. Lagway is committed to Baylor but visited Ole Miss over the weekend and is technically still available, along with USC's Husan Longstreet.

Longstreet is considered the more developmental option and a "high-potential guy," one source told CBS Sports. Simpson remains the "prize" for Miami, per Gaby Urrutia of InsideTheU, and the Hurricanes are considering other options.

"Deals can be sweetened with incentives, and we see that a lot in contracts in the college space," Darren Heitner, who has helped facilitator more than two dozen contracts this cycle, told CBS Sports. "Simpson is objectively a very good quarterback. Additionally, many dominoes have fallen with few very talented QBs left on the open market."

One source with knowledge of the situation told CBS Sports on Monday that former Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula could enter the picture for the Hurricanes given the deteriorating outlook. Tennessee hosted Pribula over the weekend before he made a trip to Virginia. Vols quarterback Joey Aguilar is hoping to receive another year of eligibility from the NCAA, but like Ole Miss in a similar situation with Trinidad Chambliss, Tennessee is eyeing its backup plan.

Sources close to Alabama continue to affirm Simpson's plan to stay in the draft. 247Sports on Sunday provided additional details to Simpson's thought process despite the intrigue from other programs. Simpson's transfer offers include three from SEC schools "north of $4 million" and one program reportedly offering a $6.5 million package, AL.com reports through sources.

One could assume that an expansive NIL package is likely coming from the Miami side given the state of the market. Simpson's father, UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson, told ESPN this month his son has received first-round grades from every NFL general manager spoken to since the season ended. He also confirmed to ESPN that several programs expressed transfer interest, including Miami, Oregon and Tennessee.

While it's unlikely Simpson leaves the draft for a return to college football, Dante Moore's pending decision at Oregon may impact the ex-Alabama quarterback. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Moore are projected as the top two players at the position in the 2026 draft class with Simpson at No. 3, but that order changes if Moore returns to the Ducks.

Miami's 2026 starting quarterback will be the focal point of an offense that returns rising star Malachi Toney, among others. As of now, the Hurricanes will have Emory Williams, Luke Nickel, Judd Anderson and incoming freshman Dereon Coleman on their roster, but any of those players are free to transfer after Monday night's national championship game given the portal extension for teams in the final.

There's a belief inside the program that Williams is on the way out to another team, but the Hurricanes could try and convince him to stay if their portal situation under center pushes further south.