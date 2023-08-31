Who's Playing

Miami of Ohio RedHawks @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Miami of Ohio 0-0, Miami 0-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Miami of Ohio RedHawks will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the Miami Hurricanes. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on September 1st at Hard Rock Stadium.

Looking back to last season, Miami of Ohio finished a solid 6-6 in the regular season last year, but they're hoping to make up for the 24-20 loss they were dealt in the Bahamas Bowl. On the other hand, Miami sure didn't have their best season, finishing 5-7.

Miami of Ohio will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the 17-point underdog. They finished last season with a 6-7 record against the spread.

Miami of Ohio is expected to open their campaign with a loss, which is bad news given the team's less-than-stellar 3-4 record as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 13 games they played last year would have netted $716.56. Miami will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 3-3 as such last season.

Odds

Miami is a big 17-point favorite against Miami of Ohio, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

