No. 1 Indiana and No. 10 Miami are set to play in an unlikely College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. The Hurricanes have not played for even a conference title since 2002, while the Hoosiers are hoping to win the first national title in program history.

Both Miami and Indiana were seen as long shots heading into the 2025 season, neither ranking higher than 10 in the AP Top 25. However, a few key offseason moves helped transform their chances and get them to the ultimate stage on Monday in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Here are the key moves that each team made that helped shape national championship contenders, and how they could influence roster-building strategies for years to come.

Indiana

Landing Fernando Mendoza

The Hoosiers made a solid call in 2024 when they identified Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke as a high-value swing. Rourke played very well in Mike Shanahan's offense, making Bloomington a solid transfer destination for a signal-caller.

Mendoza was well-regarded as a transfer, rated the No. 22 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the portal. Needless to say, he has exceeded all expectations to become one of the greatest transfer additions in the history of college football.

The Miami native threw for 3,349 yards and a nation-leading 41 touchdowns. His 188.0 passer rating and 90.2 QBR also lead the way. In the CFP alone, Mendoza is completing an otherworldly 86% of his passes with eight touchdowns to zero interceptions.

Keeping the roster and staff intact

Indiana offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan and defensive coordinator Bryant Haines are two of the most well-regarded assistants in the sport. Former James Madison transfers D'Angelo Ponds, Mikail Kamara, Aiden Fisher, Elijah Sarratt and many others emerged as NFL-caliber talents.

Any of them could have left for further opportunities. Instead, the core of the roster decided to stick behind for one more run.

By keeping the band together, Indiana set the stage for a perfect storm. Yes, a huge percentage of the roster is old, but a large number of them were players who spent five years under the same staff at James Madison and Indiana. They're big, strong, experienced, know exactly what their coaches want and are ready to deliver a historic moment for the Hoosiers.

Adding run game finishers

Indiana was a high-quality team in nearly every aspect in 2024, but the running game left something to be desired against elite teams. In the loss to Notre Dame last season, the Hoosiers rushed for only 63 yards on 27 carries. While the offensive line was poised to take a step, more was needed.

With that in mind, Indiana specifically targeted Maryland running back Roman Hemby. The senior was a quality player in his own right, but his tackle-breaking ability stands apart. Hemby broke 37 tackles for the Hoosiers and ranked top 40 nationally with 3.45 yards after contact per attempt.

Additionally, Indiana brought in two transfers on the offensive line to cement the unit. One was a familiar face, Kahlil Benson, who played four years with the Hoosiers before a year away. Center Pat Coogan was a game-changing addition, ultimately winning MVP of the Rose Bowl. The unit has only gotten better.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (left), offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78) and tight end Riley Nowakowski each transferred into the Hoosiers program. Getty Images

Miami

Hiring Corey Hetherman as defensive coordinator

Miami coach Mario Cristobal took a chance when he hired blitz-happy defensive coordinator Lance Guidry from Marshall, but the defense just struggled to find consistency. After two years, he took a big swing and hired Minnesota defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman to the same position.

Hetherman spent only one year as a power conference defensive coordinator after three years at FCS James Madison (under Cignetti, ironically). Immediately, he was a difference maker.

In one offseason, Miami went from No. 67 to No. 4 in defensive FEI, a monumental improvement. The Hurricanes led the ACC in total defense and scoring defense and won defensive struggles against Ohio State and Texas A&M. Hetherman has made this a defense-led team.

Identifying Malachi Toney

Convincing Carson Beck to spurn the NFL Draft for Miami was a massive move, but the identification of Toney stands apart. The Miami native rated as a three-star in the 247Sports ratings, and 14th-best player in the Hurricanes' recruiting class. Instead, he ended up becoming the best freshman in college football.

Toney made his presence known in the very first game, scoring a touchdown as part of an 82-yard performance against No. 6 Notre Dame. He recorded four 100-yard performances in the regular season, eventually lining up all over the field and becoming a primary playmaker.

In the Fiesta Bowl, Toney caught five passes for 81 yards and rushed for 11 more. He is the most important player on Miami's offense, and they would not be playing for a title without him.

Money, momentum and leverage: Miami's run to CFP National Championship fuels ACC resurgence Brandon Marcello

Akheem Mesidor deciding to return

Sixth-year defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor was a productive player for the Hurricanes across his career, producing 20.5 tackles for loss in 27 games. It would have been easy for him to leave for the NFL after his redshirt senior season, but felt he had unfinished business after coming so close to the College Football Playoff in 2024.

So instead, he decided to come back for a sixth year to finish his career beside close friend Rueben Bain Jr. The combination became an absolute revelation. Bain and Mesidor combined for an absurd 28.5 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks to become perhaps the best defensive duo in college football.

Mesidor had two sacks in the monumental upset against No. 2 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff to launch the Hurricanes. He is simply irreplaceable.