Miami linebacker Adarius Hayes was hospitalized after a car crash on Saturday that killed two children in Largo, Florida. Police have not confirmed whether Hayes was driving one of the cars, but said there was no indication alcohol or drugs were involved in the accident.

Largo Police Department told ESPN that a Dodge Durango ran into a Kia Soul as it made a left turn at 1:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. The two vehicles collided, killing both 10-year-old Jabari Elijah Solomon and 4-year-old Charlie Herbert Solomon Riveria. Others were also hospitalized after the accident.

"This is an ongoing and active investigation, and no further information is available for release at this time," Largo Police public information officer Megan Santo said in a statement.

Hayes played in 12 games as a true freshman, posting 11 tackles and an interception for the Hurricanes. He was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024 out of Largo High School, which is four hours away from Miami near St. Petersburg. Hayes is projected to be a rotation player at middle linebacker for the Hurricanes.