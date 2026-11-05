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🤕 Five things to know Thursday
- Miami WR Malachi Toney is undergoing ankle surgery. What an unfortunate turn of events this is for the Heisman Trophy contender. Toney will undergo surgery after suffering a high ankle sprain in practice. Miami hopes to have its star receiver back in time for the College Football Playoff, but the Canes definitely won't have Toney for Saturday night's showdown against Notre Dame. Toney's injury puts a damper on one of the best college football weekends in recent memory, but it doesn't lessen the impact of Saturday night's battle. For Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr, the stakes have never been higher.
- The Eagles and Seahawks are dealing with QB issues. After starting Tanner McKee in three consecutive losses, the Eagles are turning to Joe Milton in a pivotal matchup against the Giants. It's not an ideal situation for a reeling Philly team, but Nick Sirianni was running out of levers to pull. In the NFC West, the Seahawks are going back to Drew Lock with Sam Darnold battling a quad injury. Even when healthy, Darnold hasn't been terribly effective, so perhaps this serves as a reset for him.
- Jacoby Brissett is headed to the Ravens. Benched by the Cardinals, the veteran Brissett will get another chance to start on the other side of the country. Arizona has reportedly agreed to a trade that will send Brissett to the Ravens, although the exact return hasn't been finalized yet. Brissett obviously won't arrive in time to start against the Jaguars tonight, which means Baltimore's fate is in the hands of UDFA rookie Joe Fagano because second-string quarterback Tyler Huntley is done for the season.
- MLB insiders weigh in on an offseason rife with uncertainty. "We're really operating under uncertainty now." That's what one MLB executive told CBS Sports in a wide-ranging report on the offseason -- from the possibility of a lockout to the free-agent pitching market. Speaking of that lockout, the league is trying to grease the wheels on a new collective bargaining agreement by delaying salary cap implementation until 2028. For now, it's business as usual, so here are our expert predictions on where the top free agents will land.
- The end of LIV Golf might be imminent. LIV Golf has been trending in the wrong direction for a while now, but the final nail might have hit the coffin Wednesday. Private capital firm BC Partners has chosen to pull its large financial bid to keep the league running. This is the latest blow to LIV Golf, which filed for Chapter 11 backruptcy in in September. LIV Golf has also bled high-profile talent with players like Jon Rahm departing the tour.
🏈 Do not miss this: NFL Week 9 picks
A new week of NFL action begins tonight as the Ravens host the Jaguars, and there are key games across the league. Fortunately for you, dear readers, Pete Prisco has predicted the score of every single matchup.
One of those matchups comes in the chaotic NFC East as the Eagles host the Giants in a rivalry game. New York is looking to strengthen its hold on the division, and Philadlephia is trying to snap a six-game losing streak. Will J.J. McCarthy keep it rolling after a strong first start in New York?
Prisco isn't sold, but he has the Giants pulling out a dramatic win anyway.
- Prisco: "The Giants are coming off a bye in first place in the division, while the Eagles are coming off a road loss Sunday night to the Commanders. They are struggling in many areas. But this is a big rivalry, and pride will help keep the Eagles in it, as their defense has a solid day against J.J. McCarthy. But the Giants win it late. Pick: Giants 22, Eagles 20."
One of the biggest reasons New York enters this game leading the NFC is rookie linebacker Arvell Reese. It shouldn't be surprising to learn that Reese earned a spot on Josh Edwards' Midseason All-Rookie team.
If you're looking for more Week 9 picks before kickoff tonight, you're in luck. Tyler Sullivan also made his game-by-game predictions, and here are a few of his calls:
- Chiefs 30, Jets 20
- Saints 24, Browns 20
- Texans 24, Chargers 20
- Broncos 21, Panthers 20
Here's a quick look at how the projected NFL playoff field looks going into Week 9.
🏀 NBA Power Rankings
Oh, you thought the Warriors were dead? Believed the Golden State run of glory was over? Think again, pal.
The Warriors have now won five straight, and that prompted a 15-spot jump to No. 9 in our latest NBA Power Rankings. Stephen Curry is playing some of the best basketball of his career, but the key is that he's gotten some help. Yaxel Lendeborg is quickly establising himself as a young star, and he's breathed new life into Golden State, as Brad Botkin explains.
- Botkin: "Lendeborg is tracking toward Rookie of the Year and honest All-Star consideration. He has given the Warriors a legit first option without Curry on the court, and, in tandem, he massively eases Curry's burden as a creator. The guy is already a pick-and-roll machine and, at the moment, the most efficient isolation scorer in the league."
Despite the hot streak, it hasn't been all good news for the Warriors. They're not paying big man Kristaps Porziņģis as he remains away from the team due to health issues.
Here's a snapshot of the rankings -- which you can view in full here.
16. Pelicans (+6)
17. Wizards (-2)
18. Hawks (-5)
19. Nuggets (-1)
20. Hornets (-4)
The Grizzlies are another team on the rise in the early going, and Ty Jerome has emerged as the NBA's biggest breakout star.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Lions LB Jack Campbell issued an update on his health after suffering a scary injury.
- LSU is entering a critical stretch that will define Lane Kiffin's first season on the job.
- Just like that, USC has life in the Big Ten Power Rankings.
- Speaking of the Trojans, Lincoln Riley spoke out on his dust-up with Ohio State AD Ross Bjork.
- The wife of Rams QB Matthew Stafford, Kelly, has beef with the schedule-makers.
- A veteran-laden Penguins team is trending the wrong way in our NHL Power Rankings.
- The Valkyries won an NBA title without a superstar, but now they can have their pick.
- It's almost in-season tournament time in CBB. Here are the five most loaded fields.
- He did what?! Olivier Rioux, a 7-foot-9 Florida transfer, dunked from behind the backboard.
- Como is surging up the board in the latest edition of the Champions League Power Rankings.
📺 What we're watching Thursday
🏀 Wake Forest at No. 24 Vanderbilt (M), 6 p.m. on ESPN2
🏀 No. 2 UConn at No. 5 Michigan (W), 6:30 p.m. on FS1
🏈 UTSA at FAU, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏈 James Madison at Southern Miss, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
🏀 Coastal Carolina at Duke (M), 8 p.m. on ACC Network
🏈 Jaguars at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video
🏀 Penn at No. 3 Illinois (M), 8:30 p.m. on FS1
🏀 Heat at Warriors, 10 p.m. on NBA TV
🏀 Cal Poly at No. 5 Arizona (M), 10:30 p.m. on truTV