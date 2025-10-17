Carson Beck and the second-ranked Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes look to stay perfect on the season when they battle the Louisville Cardinals in an ACC matchup on Friday night. Louisville is coming off a 30-27 overtime loss to Virginia on Oct. 4, while Miami defeated Florida State 28-22 that same night. The Cardinals (4-1, 1-1 ACC), who are 0-1 against ranked opponents, are 1-0 on the road this season. The Hurricanes (5-0, 1-0 ACC), who are 2-0 against unranked opponents, are 4-0 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., is at 7 p.m. ET. Miami leads the all-time series 11-4-1, but Louisville has won four of the last six, including a 38-31 decision in 2023. The Hurricanes are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Louisville vs. Miami odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Louisville vs. Miami picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 39-27 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisville vs. Miami. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Miami vs. Louisville:

Louisville vs. Miami spread Miami -13.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Louisville vs. Miami over/under 50.5 points Louisville vs. Miami money line Miami -562, Louisville +414 Louisville vs. Miami picks See picks at SportsLine Louisville vs. Miami streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Miami can cover

Beck has led the Hurricanes' offensive attack in his first season with the program after four years at Georgia, completing 102 of 139 passes (73.4%) for 1,213 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions in five games. He has also rushed for one touchdown. In last week's win over Florida State, he completed 20 of 27 passes (74.1%) for 241 yards and four touchdowns. In a 49-12 win over South Florida on Sept. 13, he completed 23 of 28 passes (82.1%) for 340 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. He also rushed six times for 28 yards and a score.

Also leading the Miami offense is junior running back Mark Fletcher Jr. He has carried 78 times for 428 yards (5.5 average) and five touchdowns. He also has five receptions for 53 yards. In a 26-7 win over Florida on Sept. 20, he rushed 24 times for 116 yards and one touchdown. He carried 16 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the win over USF. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Louisville can cover

Former USC quarterback Miller Moss is Louisville's signal caller. The transfer senior, who played four years with the Trojans, has completed 120 of 179 passes (67%) for 1,358 yards and seven touchdowns with four interceptions for a 139.2 rating. In last week's loss to No. 24 Virginia, he completed 34 of 48 passes (70.8%) for 329 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed for one touchdown.

His top target is senior wide receiver Chris Bell. In five games, he has 35 receptions for 502 yards (14.3 average) and four touchdowns. In the loss to Virginia, he caught 12 passes for 170 yards (14.2 average) and two touchdowns. In a 34-27 win over Pittsburgh on Sept. 27, he caught 10 passes for 135 yards and one score. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Miami vs. Louisville picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 64 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Miami vs. Louisville, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Louisville vs. Miami spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.