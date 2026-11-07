Miami vs. Notre Dame live updates: Hurricanes put No. 1 ranking on the line against No. 11 Fighting Irish

No. 11 Notre Dame hosts No. 1 Miami in a revival of a modern rivalry with playoff implications.

The Irish enter their colossal home game in a must-win position. The College Football Playoff selection committee ranked the Irish 11th in the first CFP rankings, seven spots lower than the AP poll. That places Notre Dame as the last team in the CFP field. With no currently ranked teams remaining on the schedule, a win against the Hurricanes would solidify the Irish's spot in the CFP. A loss — their second of the season — could knock them out entirely.

Miami enters Saturday without superstar receiver Malachi Toney, who is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a high ankle sprain requiring surgery. Toney has 1,034 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, by far the team's best totals. Duke transfer Cooper Barkate is the second-leading pass catcher with only 372 yards.

The game now features a showdown of two Heisman Trophy hopefuls: Miami quarterback Darian Mensah and Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr. A win might be enough to push one of them to the top of the Heisman charts.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Miami battles Notre Dame on Saturday.