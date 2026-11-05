One year ago, a 27-24 Week 1 loss at Miami came back to haunt a Notre Dame team that was left on the doorstep of the College Football Playoff in favor of the Hurricanes because of that head-to-head result. Now, more than 14 months after their fateful road loss to the 'Canes, the Fighting Irish finally get their chance at revenge.

No. 11 Notre Dame is hosting No. 1 Miami on Saturday night in a battle overflowing with storylines. First and foremost, the postseason fates of both teams hang in the balance. Neither one of these teams wants to tempt fate and arrive at Selection Sunday with two losses, and Notre Dame already has one.

Then, there is the sheer revenge factor. The Miami loss was the lone obstacle between Notre Dame and a spot in the 12-team field on Selection Sunday in 2025. For the Hurricanes, this is an opportunity to take a vice grip on the No. 1 spot in the CFP Rankings while showcasing the Heisman candidacy of star quarterback Darian Mensah.

But if Notre Dame can slay Miami, it will mark just the second time in college football history that an AP top-2 team will have lost in five straight weeks. In what's been a season of chaos, this matchup is guaranteed to provide more.

Here is the position-by-position breakdown of the heavyweight Week 10 battle.

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Quarterback

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr is dealing with a problematic case of inaccuracy on downfield throws. Over the Fighting Irish's past two games, he is just 4 for 24 on passes traveling 15+ air yards. Contrast that to the season's first six games, when he was 21 of 39 on such attempts, and it's clear something has changed.

Miami's Darian Mensah is the national leader in passing efficiency and completion percentage (80.7%) and has been firmly No. 1 in the CBS Sports QBPR for several weeks. The Duke transfer has upgraded Miami's offense and can bolster an already-strong Heisman Trophy case with a strong performance. Edge: Miami

Skill talent

Malachi Toney's ankle injury drastically alters the calculus of this debate. The shifty speedster is expected to miss several games after undergoing surgery. However, Miami's secondary pass-catchers are solid, too. Duke transfer Cooper Barkate finished second in the ACC in receiving yards last season behind only Toney, and he has great chemistry with Mensah. Tight end Elija Lofton has also established himself as a reliable weapon.

Senior receiver Jordan Faison is on track for a career year with Notre Dame, and with Toney out of the picture, the Fighting Irish's pass-catching crew is about equal to Miami's group. Where Miami gets a slight edge is at running back. Notre Dame's ground game is improving behind the trio of Nolan James Jr., Jonas Walton and Aneyas Williams. But Miami's duo of Mark Fletcher Jr. and Javian Mallory is one of the nation's best as Mallory continues to shine during a breakout freshman season. Edge: Miami

Miami receiver Malachi Toney will miss Miami's game against Notre Dame after undergoing ankle surgery. Getty Images

Offensive line

Notre Dame leads the FBS with just two sacks allowed. The Fighting Irish are allowing pressure on just 19.1% of dropbacks, which is No. 2 nationally. Miami's offensive line has been solid, too, surrendering just 10 sacks and allowing pressure on only 25.5% of dropbacks. But Notre Dame's pass protection is as good as it gets in college football.

Both teams get good run blocking and average 5+ yards per carry. The Fighting Irish get the nod because they are reliable at keeping Carr upright. Edge: Notre Dame

Front seven

Miami's defense remains strong, but Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr. aren't walking through that door. The fierceness of the 'Canes front seven is down a few notches without those two stars, who were each first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. After ranking fourth in the FBS in pressure rate at 40.7% last season, the Hurricanes are 26th entering this game at 35.5%. Notre Dame is in the same neighborhood at 34.2%, but the Fighting Irish have not blitzed as much.

Both rank in the top 10 in terms of yards allowed per rushing attempt, making this a wash. Edge: even

Secondary

Opposing passers have a much better efficiency rating (134.7) against Miami than they do against Notre Dame (119.0). The Fighting Irish are surrendering just 6.2 yards per pass attempt while Miami's opposition is averaging 7.1 yards per attempt. Notre Dame also has eight interceptions compared to Miami's four.

Getting things done through the air has been more practical against the Hurricanes, in part, because teams have generally been playing from behind. Miami has also faced Wake Forest star quarterback Gio Lopez and played a dialed-in version of North Carolina's Billy Edwards Jr. last week. When Notre Dame played UNC, rain interfered with the Tar Heels' aerial attack. The advantage here is in Notre Dame's favor, although Miami's passing game will be the best Notre Dame's defense has seen. Edge: Notre Dame

Coaching

Marcus Freeman showed the ability to win "the big one" a few times in 2024 as the Fighting Irish won three playoff games that season before faltering against Ohio State in the national title game. Similarly, Miami's Mario Cristobal broke through last season by leading the Hurricanes to a title-game appearance. From a coordinator perspective, Hurricanes OC Shannon Dawson has been elite this year, showing the ability to scheme up innovative ways to get the football into Malachi Toney's hands. Because of Dawson's influence, Miami gets the nod on the coaching side. Edge: Miami

Final tally