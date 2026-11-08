Miami coach Mario Cristobal says he's "beyond upset" with the explanation for the ruling that negated Elija Lofton's potential game-tying touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of the No. 1 Hurricanes' 31-24 loss at No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Miami's tight end appeared to make a catch near the boundary of the end zone on fourth-and-6 from the Notre Dame 18 late in the game, but the play was ruled incomplete after Fighting Irish safety Luke Talich dislodged the ball from Lofton's grasp as he stepped out of bounds.

The original call on the field stood as incomplete following a brief replay review.

"Really, really disappointed that they negated Elija Lofton's touchdown with two hands on the ball and two feet in bounds, but like we told our team before we left Miami, do not leave it in the hands of the officials because that's what you're going to get out here," Cristobal said in his postgame news conference. "I'm pissed off. It's bullshit, and I'll leave it at that. That's the way it was seen by them. So I got to live with it and respect it, and our players got to live with it, and we got to do better. Again, don't leave it in the hands of the officials."

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah sprinted toward Lofton after he thought it was a successful touchdown reception with 3:36 to play. Mensah finished 24-of-43 for 276 yards and three touchdowns, including one to Lofton and a pair to Cooper Barkate, who led all pass-catchers with 10 receptions for 92 yards.

"I didn't even see him knock the ball out at the end, so I thought it was a touchdown," Mensah said. "You can't leave it up to one play. Can't leave it in the hands of the officials. I've got to play better."

Cristobal later apologized for criticizing officials.

"I need to be mature and professional about it," he said. "Be very honest about my opinion on it, but not point any fingers except at ourselves and go get better."

Playing without the injured Malachi Toney for the first time this season, Miami's offense didn't catch fire until the third quarter when the Hurricanes trailed 24-3. Behind a Heisman-caliber performance from CJ Carr, Notre Dame finally notched its signature win and moved closer to the College Football Playoff as a result.

"It's a special moment," Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said after avenging last season's 27-24 loss to the Hurricanes that ultimately kept the Fighting Irish out of the CFP. "Enjoy the moment, because tomorrow when you wake up it's time to get ready for the next one. I know it's a big one. This is big. This is special. I'm not going to sit here and say this was like the other ones. No, this is different."