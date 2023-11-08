Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Miami of Ohio RedHawks

Current Records: Akron 2-7, Miami of Ohio 7-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio

Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Akron Zips and the Miami of Ohio RedHawks are set to square off in a Mid American East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Akron is hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Akron was not the first on the board last Wednesday, but they got there more often. They secured a 31-27 W over Kent State. The win was just what Akron needed coming off of a 41-14 loss in their prior match.

Akron's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jeff Undercuffler Jr. led the charge by throwing for 298 yards and two touchdowns, while also punching in a rushing scores. Lorenzo Lingard was another key contributor, rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Akron was down by four with only three minutes and nine seconds left when they drove 57 yards for the winning score. Undercuffler Jr. punched in the touchdown from 5 yards out.

Meanwhile, Miami of Ohio didn't have too much trouble with Ohio on the road last Saturday as they won 30-16.

Miami of Ohio's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Rashad Amos, who rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown while picking up 7.8 yards per carry. Amos was no stranger to the big play, taking off on a dash that went for 66 yards. Another player making a difference was Aveon Smith, who rushed for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Special teams played a big role in the game for Miami of Ohio, adding 12 points to the final score. All those points came courtesy of Graham Nicholson: he added nine points with three field goals, and another three kicking extra points.

Akron's victory pushed their record up to 2-7, while Miami of Ohio's bumped their own up to the opposite: 7-2.

Akron will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the 18-point underdog.

Akron lost to Miami of Ohio on the road by a decisive 27-9 margin when the teams last played back in October of 2022. Can Akron avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami of Ohio is a big 18-point favorite against Akron, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the RedHawks, as the game opened with the RedHawks as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 40.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami of Ohio has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Akron.