Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Miami of Ohio RedHawks

Current Records: Bowling Green 2-3, Miami of Ohio 4-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio

Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Miami of Ohio RedHawks will be playing at home against the Bowling Green Falcons at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Miami of Ohio is coming into the game hot, having won their last four games.

Miami of Ohio gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They blew past Kent State 23-3.

The team's defense also helped out by holding Kent State to a paltry 206 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Miami of Ohio's ability to keep the quarterback under presure: the team laid him out seven times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Ty Wise and his two sacks.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for Miami of Ohio, racking up 11 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Graham Nicholson: he added nine points with three field goals, and another two kicking extra points.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green made the experts look like fools on Saturday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of Georgia Tech. They took their matchup against the Yellow Jackets 38-27. The high flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround for Bowling Green's flat seven-point performance the game before.

Bowling Green got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Terion Stewart out in front who rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown. Those 138 rushing yards set a new season-high mark for Stewart. Connor Bazelak was another key contributor, throwing for 263 yards and a touchdown.

Their wins bumped Miami of Ohio to 4-1 and Bowling Green to 2-3.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Miami of Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Bowling Green.

Miami of Ohio came up short against Bowling Green when the teams last played last October, falling 17-13. Will Miami of Ohio have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Miami of Ohio is a big 10.5-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami of Ohio has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Bowling Green.