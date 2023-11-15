Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Miami of Ohio RedHawks

Current Records: Buffalo 3-7, Miami of Ohio 8-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio

Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Miami of Ohio and Buffalo are an even 4-4 against one another since October of 2015, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mid American East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Buffalo took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Miami of Ohio, who comes in off a win.

Last Wednesday, while Miami of Ohio put up some points, the same sure can't be said for Akron. Miami of Ohio strolled past Akron with points to spare, taking the game 19-0. The win made it back-to-back wins for Miami of Ohio.

Rashad Amos was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on only 15 carries.

The team's defense also helped out by holding Akron to a paltry 212 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Miami of Ohio's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out six times before it was all said and done. Ty Wise was particularly dangerous to the passing game, picking up three sacks himself.

Meanwhile, Buffalo might have drawn first blood against Ohio last Tuesday, but it was Ohio who got the last laugh. Buffalo fell 20-10 to Ohio. Buffalo gained 59 more yards on the day, but it was Ohio that made the best of use of them.

Miami of Ohio's victory bumped their record up to 8-2. As for Buffalo, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-7 record this season.

Going forward, Miami of Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Miami of Ohio came up short against Buffalo when the teams last played back in October of 2022, falling 24-20. Will Miami of Ohio have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Miami of Ohio is a big 9-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the RedHawks as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 39.5 points.

Series History

Miami of Ohio and Buffalo both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.