Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Miami of Ohio RedHawks

Current Records: Toledo 6-1, Miami of Ohio 6-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio

Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.99

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Miami of Ohio RedHawks at 4:00 p.m. ET on October 21st at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Toledo's game was all tied up 3-3 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 13-6 win over Ball State.

Peny Boone was his usual excellent self, rushing for 148 yards and a touchdown. Boone is on a roll when it comes to rushing yards, as he's now rushed for 100 or more in the last five games he's played.

Meanwhile, Miami of Ohio had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 21.8 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. They came out on top against Western Michigan by a score of 34-21.

Miami of Ohio can attribute much of their success to Brett Gabbert, who rushed for 16 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Gage Larvadain was another key contributor, picking up 49 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Miami of Ohio's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. The heavy lifting was done by Caiden Woullard and Brian Ugwu who racked up four sacks between them.

Toledo's victory bumped their record up to 6-1. As for Miami of Ohio, their victory was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their overall record up to 6-1.

Looking forward, Toledo is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Saturday's matchup might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Rockets have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 244 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the RedHawks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 162.3 per game. It's looking like Saturday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

Toledo is a slight 2-point favorite against Miami of Ohio, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the RedHawks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Miami of Ohio

Jack Coldiron: Out for the Season (Lower Body)

Maddox Kopp: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Toledo

No Injury Information