Miami, offensive coordinator Dan Enos to part ways after Independence Bowl, per reports

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes are expected to part ways with first-year offensive coordinator Dan Enos following Thursday afternoon's Independence Bowl, according to reports from the Associated Press and Stadium. Enos joined the football program as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks at the beginning of 2019.

Enos came to Miami after brief stints with Michigan and Alabama, serving as offensive assistant coach and associate head coach/quarterbacks coach, respectively.

Though Enos arrived with an impressive resume, his lone season calling the Canes' offense was anything but. Miami ranked 11th in the ACC in total yards per game and 13th (out of 14) in the conference in rushing yards per game. Nationally, its 24.6 points per game ranked 89th among all 130 FBS programs, ahead of only Duke, NC State, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech in the ACC.

Despite the lack of success on offense, Manny Diaz managed to lead the Canes to a bowl this season with a 6-6 record -- due in large part to its defense, which was led by Diaz prior to his elevation from defensive coordinator to head coach in 2019.

Miami had several high points in its season, including wins over Florida State and Virginia, but its six losses included duds against Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech, as well as consecutive losses to FIU and Duke to close out the regular season.

Enos, a former Michigan State quarterback, has nearly 30 years of coaching experience as an assistant at numerous stops. He also served as head coach at Central Michigan from 2010 to 2014, where he went 26-36.