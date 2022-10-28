The Akron Zips will try to snap a seven-game losing streak when they face the Miami (OH) Redhawks on Saturday afternoon. Akron picked up a win over St. Francis-Pa. in its opener, but it has lost all seven of its games since then. Miami is on a two-game losing skid, including a 16-10 setback against Western Michigan last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Redhawks are 8-point favorites in the latest Akron vs. Miami odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 50.

Here are several college football odds for Miami vs. Akrons:

Akron vs. Miami spread: Miami -8

Akron vs. Miami over/under: 50 points

Akron vs. Miami money line: Miami -320, Akron +250

Why Akron can cover

Akron might be on a seven-game losing streak, but it has been competitive in many of those losses. The Zips stayed within one possession in losses to Bowling Green, Central Michigan and Kent State, which is all they need to do to cover the spread on Saturday. Their offense has been better than it has been in recent years, scoring at least 21 points in four consecutive games.

Junior quarterback DJ Irons has thrown for 2,199 yards and eight touchdowns, while also leading the team in rushing with 224 yards and four touchdowns. Miami has lost three of its last four games and has only picked up one road win this season, making the Redhawks a team to avoid on Saturday. They have only covered the spread once in their last six games, while Akron has covered in four of its last five games.

Why Miami (OH) can cover

Miami will be motivated to bounce back from a pair of one-possession losses to Bowling Green and Western Michigan. The Redhawks have been much better than Akron this season, picking up wins over Robert Morris, Northwestern and Kent State. They were without star quarterback Brett Gabbert for six consecutive games, but he returned against Western Michigan last week.

Gabbert threw for 2,648 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, making him one of the top quarterbacks in the conference. The betting market is going to have trouble accounting for his return, which has created value on Miami against one of the worst teams in the FBS. Akron is winless in 10 consecutive MAC games, and Miami has won five straight games between these teams.

How to make Akron vs. Miami (OH) picks

