The Akron Zips seek their first two-game winning streak of the season Wednesday when they visit the Miami (OH) RedHawks for a primetime MACtion showdown. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio. The Zips (2-7, 1-4) have secured a losing season and will not be receiving a bowl invitation. But they tied last season's win total last week by rallying for a 31-17 victory over rival Kent State. Now, they hope to play spoiler to East division front-runner Miami (OH), which has won four of its five conference games to take control of the division race. The RedHawks (7-2, 4-1) beat Ohio 30-16 last week to take over sole possession of first place.

Akron vs. Miami (OH) spread: Miami (OH) -18

Akron vs. Miami (OH) over/under: 41

Akron vs. Miami (OH) money line: Miami (OH) -976, Akron +610

AKR: The Zips are 3-1 against the spread as double-digit underdogs this season.

MIA: The RedHawks are 7-2 ATS this season.

Why Miami (OH) can cover

There was plenty of concern regarding the trajectory for the RedHawks for the remainder of the season following the injury loss of quarterback Brett Gabbert, who is one of the most decorated signal-callers in the Miami (OH) program history.

Gabbert is a fifth-year senior who became the first RedHawk quarterback to start the first game of his true freshman season. He would lead the RedHawks to the MAC football championship while winning the conference's Freshman of the Year award and numerous other accolades. Gabbert was having another fine season, throwing for 1,634 yards with 14 touchdowns against five interceptions when he was lost for the season against Toledo because of a knee injury.

However, the club turned to Aveon Smith last week against Ohio, and the sophomore made the most of his first career start. He was just 7-of-11 passing for 103 yards and a touchdown. But he avoided turnovers and helped in the rushing game with 22 yards and another score. See which team to pick here.

Why Akron can cover

The Zips won just two games last year in their first season under former Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead, and they have that same meager total with just three games left to play in the 2023 college football season. However, they can take some comfort from the fact that four of their seven defeats have come in one-score games and they are coming off their best overall performance of the season. Last week, the Zips trailed rival Kent State 27-10 heading into the fourth quarter. But they reeled off three touchdown drives in the final 9 minutes to secure their first comeback of 17 points or more in six seasons.

Senior quarterback Jeff Undercuffler Jr. threw for a season-high 298 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored the game-winning touchdown on a five-yard run with 26 seconds left before the defense held up and stopped Kent State's desperation drive for a potential go-ahead score. The defense held the Flashes scoreless for the final 19 minutes of the contest to secure the Wagon Wheel, the symbolic trophy that is given to the winner of their annual showdown. See which team to pick here.

