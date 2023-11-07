The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will attempt to continue their run toward a MAC football championship on Wednesday when they host the Akron Zips in an important MACtion matchup for both clubs. The RedHawks (7-2, 4-1) sit in first place in the East division of the MAC and can create more separation from second-place Ohio (6-3, 3-2) with another victory on Wednesday. They took control of the division by beating the Bobcats on the road 30-16 last week. Akron (2-7, 1-4) hopes to play spoiler as it looks to build on its first conference victory of the season. The Zips scored 21 unanswered points against Kent State last week to rally for a 31-27 win and snap a six-game losing streak.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio. The RedHawks are 18-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 41.5 in the latest Akron vs. Miami (Ohio) odds.

Akron vs. Miami (Ohio) spread: Miami (OH) -18

Akron vs. Miami (Ohio) over/under: 41.5

Akron vs. Miami (Ohio) money line: Miami (Ohio) -952, Akron +609

AKR: The Zips are 3-1 against the spread as double-digit underdogs this season.

MIA: The RedHawks are 7-2 ATS this season.

Why Miami (Ohio) can cover

The experienced RedHawks have settled into their role as annual MAC contenders behind what has become their signature blend of a varied offense countered by a stout defense that ranks among the best in the country. The RedHawks led the MAC in scoring defense last year at 22.6 points per game and are in position to challenge for that mark again this season. They are allowing 19 points per game, which ranks No. 23 nationally and is second in the MAC behind only Ohio (15.7 ppg).

Miami (Ohio) was a 7.5-point underdog at Ohio last week in large part because of the absence of starting quarterback Brett Gabbert, who was out because of a leg injury suffered in a 21-17 loss to Toledo the prior week. Gabbert will need surgery and is reportedly out for the season.

The RedHawks fell behind 9-0 early and, although Ohio veteran quarterback Kurtis Rourke had a big day with 313 passing yards and a touchdown, their defense stuffed the Ohio rushing attack and made the Bobcats one-dimensional. They were limited to 50 rushing yards on 26 attempts. Conversely, Miami (Ohio) used a powerful rushing attack of its own to control the game and spark a run of 30 unanswered points spanning the second quarter until midway through the final frame. Sophomore Rashad Amos led the way with 163 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown. See which team to pick here.

Why Akron can cover

The Zips won just two games last year in their first season under former Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead, and they have that same meager total with just three games left to play in the 2023 college football season. However, they can take some comfort from the fact that four of their seven defeats have come in one-score games and they are coming off their best overall performance of the season. Last week, the Zips trailed rival Kent State 27-10 heading into the fourth quarter. But they reeled off three touchdown drives in the final 9 minutes to secure their first comeback of 17 points or more in six seasons.

Senior quarterback Jeff Undercuffler Jr. threw for a season-high 298 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored the game-winning touchdown on a five-yard run with 26 seconds left before the defense held up and stopped Kent State's desperation drive for a potential go-ahead score. The defense held the Flashes scoreless for the final 19 minutes of the contest to secure the Wagon Wheel, the symbolic trophy that is given to the winner of their annual showdown. See which team to pick here.

