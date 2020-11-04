Who's Playing
Ball State @ Miami (OH)
What to Know
The Ball State Cardinals and the Miami (OH) RedHawks will face off at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Fred C. Yager Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Ball State struggled last year, ending up 5-7. Meanwhile, Miami (OH) was on the positive side of.500 (8-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cardinals were fifth best in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 11. Less enviably, the RedHawks ranked 13th worst in the nation with respect to passing touchdowns last season, where the squad accrued only 11 (bottom 91%). Miami (OH) fans had better hope their team can run the ball.
The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Odds
The RedHawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.
Bettors have moved against the RedHawks slightly, as the game opened with the RedHawks as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Miami (OH) have won three out of their last four games against Ball State.
- Nov 29, 2019 - Ball State 41 vs. Miami (OH) 27
- Nov 20, 2018 - Miami (OH) 42 vs. Ball State 21
- Nov 21, 2017 - Miami (OH) 28 vs. Ball State 7
- Nov 22, 2016 - Miami (OH) 21 vs. Ball State 20