A Mid-American Conference (MAC) battle is on tap on CBS Sports Network between the Ball State Cardinals and the Miami (OH) RedHawks at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday from Fred C. Yager Stadium. It's the first game of the season for both teams after the MAC initially postponed its season until the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, only to reverse that decision this fall. The Redhawks hold a 19-13-1 advantage all-time in the series between these conference rivals.

Miami (OH) vs. Ball State spread: Miami (OH) -2

Miami (OH) vs. Ball State over-under: 55.5 points

Miami (OH) vs. Ball State money line: Miami (OH) -125, Ball State +105

What to know about the Miami (OH) RedHawks



Miami (OH) was on the positive side of .500 (8-6) last season and is hoping to build off its 2019 MAC title. The Redhawks also made their second bowl appearance under Chuck Martin but lost in the Lending Tree Bowl to Louisiana. However, their eight wins was still the most in a season since 2010.

Now the Redhawks welcome back starting quarterback Brett Gabbert, their two top runners Jaylon Bester and Tyre Shelton, and experienced wide receivers such as Jack Sorenson and Jalen Walker. That talent at the skill positions should help dramatically improve the offense of the defending MAC champions.

What to know about the Ball State Cardinals

Meanwhile, Ball State (5-7) wasn't great last year, so the team is looking forward to a fresh start. However, the Cardinals will certainly be studying the film of their 41-27 win over Miami (OH) last year closely. Mike Neu's squad put up 578 yards of total offense in the win while allowing just 275 yards to the eventual league champions.

Drew Plitt threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns in the victory and running back Caleb Huntley had 134 yards on the ground with three scores of his own. Both will be back for Ball State in 2020.

