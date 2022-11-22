The Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-6) and Ball State Cardinals (5-6) clash in another MACtion battle on Tuesday evening. Both teams need a win to become bowl eligible. Miami leads the series 21-13-1 against Ball State, including a two-game win streak. In 2021, the RedHawks beat the Cardinals 24-17. Each side has a significant injury concern as Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert (ankle) has missed the last two games, while Ball State running back Carson Steele left last week's game with an injury.

Kickoff from Yager Stadium in Oxford is set for 7 p.m. ET. The RedHawks are 3-point favorites in the latest Ball State vs. Miami odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points is 44. Before locking in any Miami vs. Ball State picks or MACtion predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami (OH) vs. Ball State and locked in its MACtion picks and predictions. Here are the odds and college football betting lines for Ball State vs. Miami (OH):

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) spread: RedHawks -3

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) over/under: 44 points

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) money line: RedHawks -140, Cardinals +118

MIA: RedHawks are 15-7 ATS in their last 22 home games

BALL: Under is 5-0 in the Cardinals' last five conference games

Why Ball State can cover

Junior quarterback John Paddock is the signal-caller at the helm of the Cardinals' offense. Paddock has been able to get the ball to his playmakers early and often. The Michigan native will take his fair share of chances downfield. Paddock has thrown for 2,606 yards with 18 passing touchdowns. In his last game, he tossed 273 yards and two passing scores.

Senior receiver Jayshon Jackson has been having a solid campaign thus far. Jackson is a savvy route runner who is able to create consistent separation. The Illinois native is the focal point of the aerial attack. Jackson has 72 receptions for 822 yards and three touchdowns. On Nov. 1, he registered 10 catches for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Why Miami (OH) can cover

If Gabbert can't go, freshman quarterback Aveon Smith is a dual-threat weapon who can still move the ball for the RedHawks. Smith has flashed his athleticism, making plays with both his arm and legs. The South Carolina native is shifty in open space and can evade defenders. Smith has thrown for 920 yards with eight passing touchdowns. Additionally, he's rushed 419 yards and another five touchdowns. In his previous game, he threw for 185 yards with one passing touchdown. He also rushed for 105 yards and two scores.

Sophomore running back Keyon Mozee is the smaller ball carrier (5-foot-7, 179 pounds) who can hide behind his blockers before bursting through the hole. Mozee has good agility and gets downhill in a hurry. The Missouri native has 106 carries for 455 yards and two touchdowns. On Oct. 29, he finished with 52 yards and a touchdown.

