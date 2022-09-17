Who's Playing

No. 4 Cincinnati @ Miami (OH)

Current Records: Cincinnati 1-1; Miami (OH) 1-1

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats are 6-0 against the Miami (OH) RedHawks since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. They will face off against one another at noon ET at Paycor Stadium. The Bearcats have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

A well-balanced attack led Cincinnati over the Kennesaw State Owls every single quarter on their way to victory last week. Cincinnati took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 63-10 win over Kennesaw State. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Cincinnati had established a 42-3 advantage. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but RB Myles Montgomery led the charge as he rushed for one TD and 104 yards on five carries. That touchdown -- a 76-yard rush in the fourth quarter -- was one of the highlights of the game.

Meanwhile, Miami (OH) strolled past the Robert Morris Colonials with points to spare last week, taking the contest 31-14. The team ran away with 24 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bearcats and the RedHawks clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $222.00

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 23-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bearcats as a 19.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Cincinnati have won all of the games they've played against Miami (OH) in the last eight years.