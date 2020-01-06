Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game
Who's Playing
Louisiana @ Miami (OH)
Current Records: Louisiana 10-3; Miami (OH) 8-5
What to Know
The Miami (OH) RedHawks and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and Miami (OH) and Louisiana will compete for postseason bragging rights in the LendingTree Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The RedHawks aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The RedHawks didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Central Michigan Chippewas four weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 26-21 victory. The RedHawks can attribute much of their success to WR Jack Sorenson, who caught eight passes for one TD and 123 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Sorenson has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Meanwhile, Louisiana came up short against the Appalachian State Mountaineers four weeks ago, falling 45-38. Despite Louisiana's loss, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. WR Peter Leblanc, who caught three passes for two TDs and 118 yards, was the best among equals.
The RedHawks' win brought them up to 8-5 while the Ragin' Cajuns' defeat pulled them down to 10-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The RedHawks are ninth worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 305.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the RedHawks, the Ragin' Cajuns enter the matchup with 41 rushing touchdowns, good for fourth best in the nation. So the Miami (OH) squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 14-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college football odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 55
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.
-
