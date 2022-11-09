Who's Playing

Ohio @ Miami (OH)

Current Records: Ohio 6-3; Miami (OH) 4-5

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Ohio and the Miami (OH) RedHawks will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7:30 p.m. ET this past Tuesday at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

When you finish with 214 more yards than your opponent like the Bobcats did last Tuesday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Everything went their way against the Buffalo Bulls as they made off with a 45-24 win. QB Kurtis Rourke continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for five TDs and 317 yards on 29 attempts in addition to picking up 45 yards on the ground.

Ohio's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Buffalo's offensive line to sack QB Cole Snyder six times for a total loss of 33 yards. Leading the way was LB Bryce Houston and his two sacks. Houston now has three sacks through nine games.

Meanwhile, Miami (OH) had enough points to win and then some against the Akron Zips two weeks ago, taking their game 27-9. No one had a standout game offensively for Miami (OH), but they got scores from TE Nate Muersch, RB Keyon Mozee, and DB Jacquez Warren.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Bobcats going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Ohio up to 6-3 and the RedHawks to 4-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Ohio ranks 15th in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only four on the season. Miami (OH) is completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with four thrown interceptions. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio

Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.02

Odds

The Bobcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ohio have won four out of their last six games against Miami (OH).