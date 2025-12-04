Miami (Ohio) and Western Michigan are set to meet for the second time this season in Saturday afternoon's MAC Championship Game. The RedHawks won the first matchup 26-17 on Oct. 25, improving their all-time edge in the series to 39-24-1 across 64 meetings.

The MAC title game is familiar territory for Miami. This marks the RedHawks' third straight appearance, after losing to Ohio in 2024 and beating Toledo in 2023. They're the first MAC program to reach three consecutive championship games since Northern Illinois made five straight from 2010-15. Miami's four MAC Championship Game wins are tied for the second most in league history.

Western Michigan, meanwhile, is chasing the fourth MAC title in program history and its first since 2016, which was also the Broncos' most recent trip to the conference championship. They enter as one of the league's hottest teams after winning four straight to surge into the postseason and finish with a MAC-best 7-1 conference record, tied for the second-most league wins in program history.

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan: Need to know

What's going on with Miami's quarterbacks? Miami ran into a bind in November when starting quarterback DeQuann Finn left the program following a loss to Toledo, his former school. Finn did not play against the Rockets due to illness. The RedHawks initially turned to Henry Hesson, but he threw three interceptions against Toledo and was benched in Week 13 against Buffalo in favor of Thomas Gotkowski. Gotkowski led Miami to a win over Buffalo and closed the regular season with 226 yards and three touchdowns passing in a 21-point triumph over Ball State.

Star pass rushers on display: Both Western Michigan and Miami (OH) feature standout edge rushers. Broncos defensive end Nadame Tucker leads the MAC and is tied for second nationally with 12 sacks, the most by a WMU player since Ameer Ismail in 2006. He has also forced four fumbles and recorded 18.5 tackles for loss. Miami (OH) defensive lineman Adam Trick has 63 pressures, tied for second-most among FBS defenders, and 8.5 sacks, not far behind Tucker.

WMU quarterback Broc Lowry a versatile threat: Western Michigan quarterback Broc Lowry has been one of the MAC's most dynamic playmakers this season. He has 1,572 passing yards, 875 rushing yards, and 21 total touchdowns, making him one of just four FBS quarterbacks with at least 1,500 passing yards and 800 rushing yards this season. His 875 rushing yards rank fifth in the conference.

Where to watch Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 6 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan prediction, pick



This is a different Miami (OH) team than the one that beat Western Michigan in the regular season. The RedHawks have looked a lot different without Finn. These two teams are also headed in entirely different directions. WMU won four in a row following its loss to Miami, while Miami is 2-2 over the last month -- including that 21-point loss to Toledo. Momentum will carry the Broncos to a bit of revenge. Prediction: Western Michigan -1.5 (-118)





