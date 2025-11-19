Teams looking to stay in the MAC championship game conversation clash when the Miami (OH) RedHawks take on the Buffalo Bulls in MACtion on Wednesday night. The RedHawks (5-5, 4-2 MAC), who have lost two in a row, are 2-3 on the road this season. The Bulls (5-5, 4-2 MAC), who are tied with four other teams including Miami for second in the conference, are 2-3 on their home field.

Kickoff from UB Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., is at 7 p.m. ET. The RedHawks are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Buffalo odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.5. Before making any Miami vs. Buffalo picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami vs. Buffalo. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Buffalo vs. Miami:

Miami vs. Buffalo spread Miami -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Miami vs. Buffalo over/under 38.5 points Miami vs. Buffalo money line Miami -136, Buffalo +114 Miami vs. Buffalo picks See picks at SportsLine Miami vs. Buffalo streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Miami vs. Buffalo picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (38.5). The RedHawks have gone over the total in five of the last nine games, while the Bulls have been over in three of their past five. The teams combined for 40 or more points in five of their last six meetings.

The model has Miami quarterback Henry Hesson throwing for 220 yards and two touchdowns, while Buffalo quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson finds the end zone once, while throwing for more than 185 yards.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Miami vs. Buffalo, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Miami vs. Buffalo spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.