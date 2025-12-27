The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks face the Fresno State Bulldogs in the 2025 Arizona Bowl on Saturday. Miami is coming off a 23-13 Mid-AAC Championship Game loss to Western Michigan, while Fresno State finished the regular season with a 41-14 win over San Jose State on Nov. 29. The RedHawks (7-6), who finished tied for second in the conference at 6-2, have won two of their last three games. The Bulldogs (8-4), who finished tied for fifth in the Mountain West at 5-3, have won three of their last four. Star Miami receiver Kam Perry has entered the transfer portal, but his status for this game is uncertain.

Kickoff from Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., is at 4:30 p.m. ET. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. The Bulldogs are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Fresno State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Fresno State vs. Miami picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami vs. Fresno State. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Fresno State vs. Miami:

Miami vs. Fresno State spread Fresno State -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Miami vs. Fresno State over/under 41.5 points Miami vs. Fresno State money line Fresno State -209, Miami +173 Miami vs. Fresno State picks See picks at SportsLine Miami vs. Fresno State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

After 10,000 simulations, SportsLine's model is going Over (41.5) on the total. The Over has hit in two of Miami's last three games, and in Fresno State's last game. T

The model has Miami quarterback Henry Hesson throwing for more than 185 yards and one touchdown, while Fresno State quarterback E.J. Warner throws for more than 200 yards and two scores. The teams are projected to combine for 46 points as the Over clears in nearly 60% of simulations.

