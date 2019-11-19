Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced simulation
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Wednesday's Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron game 10,000 times.
The MAC-East champion Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will try to finish perfect at home when they host the division-rival Akron Zips on Wednesday night. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fred C. Yager Stadium in Oxford. Miami (6-4) clinched a spot in the MAC Championship last Wednesday after it rolled past Bowling Green, 44-3, for its seventh straight victory at home dating to last season. Akron (0-10) continues its search for coach Tom Arth's first win after being trounced 42-14 by Eastern Michigan at home last Tuesday. The RedHawks are favored by 31 in the latest Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron odds, while the over-under for total points is 44.5. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Akron vs. Miami (Ohio) picks for Wednesday's MACtion.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread, helping bettors regularly beat college football odds.
Now, the model has set its sights on Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and has generated an extremely strong against the spread pick that is hitting in over 70 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the latest college football betting lines and trends for Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron:
- Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron spread: RedHawks -31
- Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron over-under: 44.5 points
- Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron money line: RedHawks -13274, Zips +1700
- MIA: RB Jaylon Bester has seven rushing touchdowns in his last four games
- AKR: LB John Lako is fourth in nation with average of 11.6 tackles
The model knows the RedHawks have been dominant in league play. Miami is 21-7 in its last 28 MAC games, the best record in the conference in that span. By winning their final two contests, the RedHawks will claim the top record in the MAC at 7-1 for the first time since going 8-0 in 2003.
Bester continues to be a scoring machine for Miami and found the end zone twice against Bowling Green last week. The junior running back has recorded a touchdown in six consecutive contests, notching two in back-to-back games and three of his last four. The RedHawks, who are perfect against the spread in their last six games in the month of November, lead the MAC in pass defense at just 148.8 yards per contest.
But that does not guarantee the RedHawks will cover the Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron spread on Wednesday.
That's because recent against the spread trends favor the Zips. Akron is 4-1 against the number in its last five visits to Miami, while the road team is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between the schools. The Zips also can be encouraged by the play of quarterback Kato Nelson, who is coming off one of his best performances of the season.
Nelson completed 20-of-33 passes for 288 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Eastern Michigan, including a career-best 87-yard scoring toss to Timothy Scippio. The passing yard total was the second-highest of the season for the redshirt junior, who threw for 359 versus UAB.
So who wins Akron vs. Miami (Ohio)? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Akron vs. Miami (Ohio) spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.
