It's hard to believe, but we've already reached Week 13 of the college football season, and CBS Sports Network is back with a Thanksgiving feast of five games over the holiday weekend.

On Saturday, a triple-header takes center stage. The action starts with Miami (Ohio) traveling to Ball State, as the RedHawks look to reach the 10-win mark with a victory over a conference rival.

Later that day, Liberty will try to keep its perfect season alive against UTEP on the road. The Flames sit at 11-0 heading into the weekend and running the table could help their case to earn a New Year's Six Bowl bid. The slate concludes with a Mountain West showdown between Wyoming and Nevada.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus.

Miami (Ohio) at Ball State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Miami (Ohio) -6.5

Before Miami faces Toledo in the MAC title game next weekend, it will have a date with Ball State on the road. The RedHawks come into the weekend riding the momentum of three-straight wins. Their lone conference loss suffered this season came at the hands of Toledo. As for Ball State, they sit at 4-7 and will play one final game before looking ahead to 2024. Last weekend Ball State knocked off Kent State 34-3.

Liberty at UTEP

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Liberty -17

Liberty has been one of the more intriguing teams in college football this season. The Flames are a perfect 11-0 heading into Saturday and are fighting for an automatic bid to a New Year's Six Bowl game. Their matchup against New Mexico State in the Conference USA title game is set for next Friday, but the Flames will still have to close out the season strong to keep those hopes alive. UTEP is still searching for a signature win in 2023 and has lost three of its last four contests.

Wyoming at Nevada

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Wyoming -11

Wyoming will look to close the regular season on a high note when it travels across state lines to face Nevada. The Cowboys are in a slump after a 5-1 start to the season and have lost three of their last five games. As for Nevada, they have been one of the worst teams in the Power Five. The Wolf Pack followed up a two game win streak with a three-game skid.

