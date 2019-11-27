Miami (Ohio) vs. Ball State odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Ball State Cardinals and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will face off at noon ET on Friday at Scheumann Stadium. Ball State is 4-7 overall and 2-3 at home, while Miami (Ohio) is 7-4 overall and 2-4 on the road. Miami (Ohio) already has clinched the Mid-American Conference East Division berth to the MAC championship game. Ball State has lost four straight, the last three by a combined 10 points. The Cardinals are favored by three-points in the latest Ball State vs. Miami (Ohio) odds, while the over-under is set at 55.5. Before entering any Miami (OH) vs. Ball State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Ball State was close but fell short on Saturday, 41-38 to Kent State. Caleb Huntley put forth a strong effort for the losing side as he rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. Ball State's MAC-leading rushing game totaled 330 yards and four touchdowns. Walter Fletcher added 90 yards and a touchdown. Drew Plitt passed for 208 yards and one touchdown and ran for another score.

Miami (Ohio) turned the game against winless Akron into a track meet and took the win after outgaining the Zips 353 to 147. The RedHawks had just enough and edged out Akron 20-17. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the victory. The RedHawks registered a school record 11 sacks. Jaylon Bester rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown for Miami (Ohio). The victory assured an outright MAC East title with a fifth consecutive win.

The Cardinals enter the contest with only 10 passing touchdowns allowed, good for sixth best in the nation. Less enviably, the RedHawks are stumbling into the game with the 12th fewest passing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only nine on the season.

