Miami (Ohio) vs. Bowling Green odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 109-75 run

The Miami (OH) RedHawks attempt to tighten their grip on first place in the MAC East when they host the Bowling Green Falcons on Wednesday night. The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Miami owns a one-game lead over Ohio and Buffalo with a 4-1 conference record and has won three straight contests. Bowling Green trails the RedHawks by two games at 2-3 but has yet to win on the road this season (0-4). The RedHawks are favored by 18.5 in the latest Bowling Green vs. Miami (Ohio) odds while the over-under is 50. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Miami (Ohio) vs. Bowling Green picks for Wednesday's MACtion.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 12 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 109-75 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami (Ohio) vs. Bowling Green. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also has generated a strong point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You absolutely need to see it before locking in your own picks.

The model knows the RedHawks have been dominant in league play. Miami is 20-7 in its last 27 MAC games, the best record in the conference in that span. The RedHawks improved to that mark with a critical 24-21 victory over Ohio last week and can secure a spot in the MAC Championship by winning two of their final three contests.

Brett Gabbert has thrown for 1,509 yards and six touchdowns with five interceptions while becoming the first true freshman in school history to begin a season as the starting quarterback. The younger brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert, he has made 75 consecutive pass attempts without being picked off. Jaylon Bester has been finding the end zone regularly as has rushed for a pair of touchdowns in two of his last three games while scoring in five straight.

But Bester's recent scoring prowess does not guarantee the RedHawks will cover the Miami (Ohio) vs. Bowling Green spread on Wednesday.

That's because the Falcons have been thoroughly enjoying their trips to Miami. Bowling Green has won each of its last four games at Fred C. Yager Stadium, including a 37-29 triumph in its most recent visit in 2017. The Falcons hope to extend the winning streak and notch their first road win of the year after rolling past Akron 35-6 at home in their last contest.

Bowling Green allowed the game's first six points before erupting, with Andrew Clair recording two of the team's four rushing touchdowns. The junior matched the output from his previous three games this year and gained 86 yards on the ground to equal the season high he set against Morgan State in his 2019 debut. The Falcons registered a total of 156 rushing yards versus Akron, marking the fifth time they've eclipsed 150 this campaign, and are 18 yards away from 1,500 for the season.

So who wins Bowling Green vs. Miami (Ohio)? And which side of the spread can you bank on in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bowling Green vs. Miami (Ohio) spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.