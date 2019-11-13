Miami (Ohio) vs. Bowling Green odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven model on 109-75 run

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will try to remain perfect at home this season when they host the MAC-East rival Bowling Green Falcons on Wednesday night. The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Miami (5-4), which also has won three straight overall, is 3-0 at home this season and won six in a row on its own field dating back to last season. That streak could be in jeopardy since Bowling Green (3-6) has won its last four contests in Miami. The RedHawks are favored by 17.5 in the latest Miami (Ohio) vs. Bowling Green odds, down one from the opener, while the over-under is 50. You'll want to see the current college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Bowling Green vs. Miami (Ohio) picks for Wednesday's MACtion.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 12 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 109-75 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami (Ohio) vs. Bowling Green. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also has generated a strong point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You absolutely need to see it before locking in your own picks.

The model knows the RedHawks have been clicking offensively against Bowling Green. In the last three meetings, Miami has scored 35.7 points per game while averaging 247 yards rushing, 236 passing and 483 overall. The RedHawks, who are 6-0 against the spread this year against teams with losing records like Bowling Green, gained 289 yards on the ground in last season's 38-23 road victory.

Wide receiver James Maye has become a factor in Miami's passing attack after seeing very little action early on this season. The freshman, who made only two catches over his first four games, has 11 receptions for 287 yards in his last four outings, with a play of at least 45 yards occurring in each contest. Jack Sorenson leads the RedHawks with 17 catches this season despite missing three full games and part of another due to an undisclosed injury.

But just because Miami (OH) has plenty of weapons does not guarantee the RedHawks will cover the Miami (Ohio) vs. Bowling Green spread on Wednesday.

That's because the Falcons have been thoroughly enjoying their trips to Miami. Bowling Green has won each of its last four games at Fred C. Yager Stadium, including a 37-29 triumph in its most recent visit in 2017. The Falcons hope to extend the winning streak and notch their first road win of the year after rolling past Akron 35-6 at home in their last contest.

Bowling Green allowed the game's first six points before erupting, with Andrew Clair recording two of the team's four rushing touchdowns. The junior matched the output from his previous three games this year and gained 86 yards on the ground to equal the season high he set against Morgan State in his 2019 debut. The Falcons registered a total of 156 rushing yards versus Akron, marking the fifth time they've eclipsed 150 this campaign, and are 18 yards away from 1,500 for the season.

So who wins Bowling Green vs. Miami (Ohio)? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bowling Green vs. Miami (Ohio) spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.