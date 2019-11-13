Miami (Ohio) vs. Bowling Green odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from top model on 109-75 roll

The Bowling Green Falcons hope to continue their success at Fred C. Yager Stadium when they visit the MAC-East rival Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Wednesday night. The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Bowling Green (3-6) has lost all four of its road games this season, but won its last four treks to Miami, posting a 37-29 triumph in the most recent trip two years ago. The RedHawks (5-4) are riding a three-game winning streak and have captured four of five to take a one-game lead in the East Division. The RedHawks are favored by 17 in the latest Miami (Ohio) vs. Bowling Green odds, down from an open of 18.5, while the over-under for total points is 49. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) picks for Wednesday's MACtion.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 12 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 109-75 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami (Ohio) vs. Bowling Green. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also has generated a strong point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see it at SportsLine.

The model knows the RedHawks have been clicking offensively against Bowling Green. In the last three meetings, Miami has scored 35.7 points per game while averaging 247 yards rushing, 236 passing and 483 overall. The RedHawks, who are 6-0 against the spread this year against teams with losing records like Bowling Green, gained 289 yards on the ground in last season's 38-23 road victory.

Wide receiver James Maye has become a factor in Miami's passing attack after seeing very little action early on this season. The freshman, who made only two catches over his first four games, has 11 receptions for 287 yards in his last four outings, with a play of at least 45 yards occurring in each contest. Jack Sorenson leads the RedHawks with 17 catches this season despite missing three full games and part of another due to an undisclosed injury.

But just because Miami (OH) has plenty of weapons does not guarantee the RedHawks will cover the Miami (Ohio) vs. Bowling Green spread on Wednesday.

History is on the side of the Falcons, as the road team has won four straight meetings and eight of the last nine in the all-time series. Bowling Green is coming off a 35-6 home victory over Akron in which it converted a season-high 10 third-down opportunities and scored on 5-of-7 red-zone chances while limiting the Zips to 100 total yards. The Falcons yielded just 29 yards on the ground, their lowest total since permitting nine on Nov. 15, 2016 against Kent State.

Quintin Morris is averaging 4.9 receptions per game, tying him with Florida Atlantic's Harrison Bryant for first in the nation among tight ends. The junior, who converted from wide receiver after last season, is also even with Bryant for most catches by a tight end with 44. Linebacker Brandon Perce has registered at least seven tackles in every game this season and is averaging 9.9 per contest.

So who wins Bowling Green vs. Miami (Ohio)? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bowling Green vs. Miami (Ohio) spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.