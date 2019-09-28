Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo football game
Who's Playing
Miami (Ohio) (home) vs. Buffalo (away)
Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 1-3-0; Buffalo 2-2-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Miami (Ohio) is heading back home. A Mid-American battle is on tap between Miami (Ohio) and Buffalo at noon ET on Saturday at Fred C. Yager Stadium. If the contest is anything like the 51-42 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Miami (Ohio) played a matchup they are hoping to forget as they lost a 76-5 blowout to Ohio State last week. QB Brett Gabbert had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 33.33%.
As for Buffalo, they had a rough outing against Liberty two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. The Bulls took down Temple 38-22. That's another feather in the cap for Buffalo, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
Buffalo's victory lifted them to 2-2 while Miami (Ohio)'s defeat dropped them down to 1-3. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Miami (Ohio) are stumbling into the game with the fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 232.80 on average. The Bulls have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are seventh worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 135.80 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the RedHawks.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the RedHawks as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
Miami (Ohio) and Buffalo both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 30, 2018 - Buffalo 51 vs. Miami (Ohio) 42
- Oct 21, 2017 - Miami (Ohio) 24 vs. Buffalo 14
- Nov 12, 2016 - Miami (Ohio) 35 vs. Buffalo 24
- Oct 29, 2015 - Buffalo 29 vs. Miami (Ohio) 24
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CFB DFS, Week 5: Top lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 5 college football game 10,000 times
-
Hokies suffer worst home loss since '74
The Hokies, stunningly, have become a bottom-feeder program in the ACC
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 5
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 5 of the 2019 college football season
-
Maryland vs. Penn St. pick, live stream
No. 12 Penn State heads to College Park, Maryland for a big Big Ten East showdown against the...
-
Maryland vs Penn State odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Maryland vs. Penn State game 10,000...
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game