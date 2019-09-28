Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) (home) vs. Buffalo (away)

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 1-3-0; Buffalo 2-2-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Miami (Ohio) is heading back home. A Mid-American battle is on tap between Miami (Ohio) and Buffalo at noon ET on Saturday at Fred C. Yager Stadium. If the contest is anything like the 51-42 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Miami (Ohio) played a matchup they are hoping to forget as they lost a 76-5 blowout to Ohio State last week. QB Brett Gabbert had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 33.33%.

As for Buffalo, they had a rough outing against Liberty two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. The Bulls took down Temple 38-22. That's another feather in the cap for Buffalo, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.

Buffalo's victory lifted them to 2-2 while Miami (Ohio)'s defeat dropped them down to 1-3. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Miami (Ohio) are stumbling into the game with the fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 232.80 on average. The Bulls have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are seventh worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 135.80 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio

Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the RedHawks.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the RedHawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Miami (Ohio) and Buffalo both have two wins in their last four games.