The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will look to continue defense of last year's Mid-American Conference championship when they take on the Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday. The RedHawks (1-0) won the MAC-East at 6-2 and were 8-6 overall in 2019, the third time in four years Miami posted a 6-2 league mark. The RedHawks went on to defeat Central Michigan 26-21 in the MAC title game. The Bulls (1-0), meanwhile, tied with Kent State and Ohio for second in the division at 5-3 and were 8-5 overall a year ago. Miami is expected to be without two players on offense in running back Tyre Shelton (undisclosed) and tight end Andrew Homer (arm), and may be without a third in quarterback Brett Gabbert (head).

Kickoff from UB Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Bulls are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Buffalo odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 56.5. Before making any Buffalo vs. Miami picks, check out the college football predictions for MACtion from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami vs. Buffalo. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Buffalo vs. Miami:

Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo spread: Buffalo -9.5

Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo over-under: 56.5 points

MIOH: Was 5-0 in one-score games in 2019 and has won eight consecutive one-score games dating back to 2018

BUF: The Bulls have not allowed a sack in five consecutive games dating back to last year

Why Buffalo can cover

Junior running back Jaret Patterson continues to lead the ground game. He opened the season against Northern Illinois with 20 rushes for 137 yards (6.8 average) and two touchdowns. He is just 51 yards shy of becoming the fifth running back in school history to rush for 3,000 career yards. If he does it against Miami, it will be the fastest to that mark in Buffalo history. Last season, Patterson led the team with 312 carries for 1,799 yards (5.8 average) and 19 touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 209 yards (16.1 average) and one score.

Also leading the offense is junior quarterback Kyle Vantrease, who completed 11 of 17 passes (64.7 percent) for 175 yards and one touchdown in last week's win at NIU. A year ago, Vantrease started the final eight games and completed 101 of 172 passes (58.7 percent) for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns. He was picked off twice, but had a rating of 130.0. He helped lead the Bulls to their first-ever bowl victory, a 31-9 triumph over Charlotte.

Why Miami (Ohio) can cover

The RedHawks are the defending conference champions and return a number of key players, including senior wide receiver Jack Sorenson. In the opening win over Ball State, Sorenson caught seven passes for 139 yards (19.9 average), including a long of 33 yards. Last year, Sorenson was named the MAC Championship Offensive Player of the Game with eight catches for 123 yards and a touchdown. For the season, he played in 11 games, finishing with 44 receptions for 568 yards and four touchdowns.

There is some question as to who will quarterback the RedHawks. Gabbert, a sophomore, started but left last Wednesday's game after suffering an injury. He had completed five of eight passes (62.5 percent) for 76 yards, including a long of 32 yards. If he can't go, sophomore AJ Mayer will get the start. He finished the win over Ball State by completing 16 of 24 passes (66.7 percent) for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Both signal callers have played well when called upon.

