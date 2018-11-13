Miami (Ohio) vs. Northern Illinois odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from model on 23-10 roll

A berth in the MAC title game is on the line Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET when the red-hot Northern Illinois Huskies host the improved Miami (Ohio) RedHawks. Northern Illinois has won six straight games, and a seventh would seal the West Division and send the Huskies to the MAC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the RedHawks kept their bowl hopes alive with a 30-28 upset of Ohio last week as a touchdown underdog, breaking a five-game losing streak to the Bobcats. With another upset Wednesday, Miami would be in position to reach bowl eligibility with a home victory over Ball State in its regular-season finale. The Huskies are 6.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 47 in the latest Northern Illinois vs. Miami (Ohio) odds. Before you make any Northern Illinois vs. Miami (Ohio) picks for Wednesday's MACtion, check out results from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Northern Illinois quietly has emerged as one of the hottest teams in the country and will be looking to avoid a letdown spot following perhaps its biggest win of the season.

The Huskies held high-powered Toledo to six second-half points, which came on a touchdown with 3:27 left and the outcome in hand. Led by improving quarterback Marcus Childers, the offense helped put the game away with two long scoring drives in the third quarter. Childers had 58 rushing yards with two scores and also threw for 131 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

But the Huskies' recent surge doesn't mean they are assured of covering against a Miami (Ohio) club that has shown it can be dangerous if taken for granted by favored opponents.

Last week, the RedHawks put an end to Ohio's three-game winning streak and severely damaged the Bobcats' East title hopes with an impressive showing in the upset. They scored touchdowns on their first four possessions behind an efficient offensive attack to build a 28-7 lead in the second quarter.

Gus Ragland threw for 199 yards and a touchdown and the RedHawks had balance with 158 rushing yards. Alonzo Smith led the way with 94 yards on 20 carries with two scores.

