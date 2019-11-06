Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio odds, picks: 2019 Battle of the Bricks predictions from simulation on 105-69 roll

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will look to buck recent trends when they travel to Athens to face the Ohio Bobcats in the 2019 Battle of the Bricks. The MACtion game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday and the winner will secure an undisputed share of first place in the division. The RedHawks (4-4, 3-1) have not won at Ohio since 2005, while the Bobcats (4-4, 3-1) have beaten Miami 11 of the past 13 times, including six in a row on their home field. Ohio leads the all-time series 24-22 in games played in Athens. The Bobcats are favored by seven in the latest Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) odds, while the over-under for total points scored is up to 56 after opening at 54.5. You'll want to see the current college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before making any Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio picks of your own.

The model enters Week 11 of the 2019 season.

The model has dialed in on Ohio vs. Miami (OH).

The model knows Ohio's special teams are among the MAC's best. The Bobcats' kickoff return defense is second in the league and eighth in the nation, giving up just 16.5 yards per return. In the punting game, Ohio is second in the MAC and 25th in the country, allowing 4.33 yards per return.

Another strength for the Bobcats is their wide receiving corps, led by sophomore Isiah Cox. He has 24 receptions for 407 yards (17.0 average) and one touchdown this season, including nine catches for 207 yards and one score over the past two games. Against Kent State, he had over 100 yards and a score and provides a lethal weapon for quarterback Nathan Rourke.

But just because the Bobcats are 8-2 at home since the start of last season does not guarantee they will cover the Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) spread on Wednesday.

That's because Miami has seen a resurgence in its program under sixth-year coach Chuck Martin. Despite going 26-43 overall, including 4-26 in Martin's first 30 MAC games, Miami is 19-7 in its last 26. The RedHawks are looking to post their first winning season since going 10-4 in 2010.

Freshman running back Tyre Shelton and junior back Jaylon Bester have played important roles in recent weeks as the RedHawks have posted back-to-back wins against Northern Illinois and Kent State. Shelton, who leads the team in rushing, ran over the Golden Flashes, carrying 14 times for 148 yards. Bester was equally as effective, rushing 32 times for 99 yards and three scores over the past two games, including a two-TD effort against Northern Illinois.

So who wins Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.