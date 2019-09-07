Miami (Ohio) vs. Tenn. Tech live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) (home) vs. Tenn. Tech (away)

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 0-1-0; Tenn. Tech 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Miami (Ohio) 6-6-0; Tenn. Tech 1-10-0;

What to Know

Tenn. Tech will head out on the road to face off against Miami (Ohio) at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Tenn. Tech isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Golden Eagles took care of business in their home opener. It was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but Tenn. Tech made off with a 59-58 victory over Samford last week. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They suffered a grim 14-38 defeat to Iowa. If Miami (Ohio) was hoping to take revenge for the 21-45 defeat against Iowa the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

Tenn. Tech's win lifted them to 1-0 while Miami (Ohio)'s loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if the Golden Eagles can add another positive mark to their record or if the RedHawks can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Tenn. Tech's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium, Ohio

Fred C. Yager Stadium, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The RedHawks are a big 38 point favorite against the Golden Eagles.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the RedHawks as a 38.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: overcast, with a temperature of 70 degrees.