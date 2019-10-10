Miami (Ohio) vs. Western Michigan odds: 2019 Week 7 college football picks, predictions from proven model

A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Western Michigan Broncos and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at noon ET on Saturday at Waldo Stadium. Western Michigan is 3-3 overall and 3-0 at home, while Miami (Ohio) is 2-3 overall and 0-3 on the road. Miami (Ohio) is only so-so against the spread (2-3), but Western Michigan has really struggled (2-4). The Broncos are favored by 13 points in the latest Western Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) odds, while the over-under is set at 56.5. Before you make any Miami (Ohio) vs. Western Michigan picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 7 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 68-42 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Georgia (-27.5) covering against Tennessee and California (+21) easily staying within the spread against Oregon last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model is leaning over.

We saw a pretty high 73.5-point over-under line set for Western Michigan's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They fell to Toledo 31-24. RB LeVante Bellamy and QB Jon Wassink were two go-getters for the Broncos despite the loss. The former rushed for 70 yards and one TD on 13 carries, while the latter passed for 303 yards and two TDs on 51 attempts.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) was able to grind out a solid victory over Buffalo two weeks ago, winning 34-20. RB Jaylon Bester was the offensive standout of the game for the RedHawks, as he rushed for 107 yards and one TD on 24 carries.

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Broncos enter the matchup with 28 overall touchdowns, good for 13th best in the nation. Less enviably, the RedHawks are stumbling into the game with the fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 239.2 on average. So the Miami (Ohio) squad has its work cut out for it.

So who wins Western Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio)? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.