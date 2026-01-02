The second College Football Playoff semifinal is set as No. 6 Ole Miss prepares to play No. 10 Miami in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8. The matchup is the first between these two schools since 1951, and represents each's first trip to the national semis.

The Rebels pulled a major upset in a rematch against No. 3 Georgia, defeating the SEC champions 39-34 in the Sugar Bowl. The win was a program record 13th, with two coming under freshly promoted head coach Pete Golding.

The Hurricanes also pulled an upset, knocking off No. 2 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl with a 24-14 effort. Miami leaned on its stacked offensive line to push past the Buckeyes and reach out toward its first national championship in more than 20 years.

Ole Miss and Miami have played only three times. The Hurricanes won one in 1951, with the Rebels capturing two others before World War II. Now, both programs can elevate themselves to national prominence and reach the national championship game with a win in the Fiesta Bowl.

What to know about Ole Miss

Ole Miss is in the midst of one of the most remarkable seasons in the history of college football. Lane Kiffin spurned the Rebels to leave for rival LSU before the College Football Playoff, leading Ole Miss to hand the keys to defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

Instead of folding, the Rebels have responded with a sensational run. Ole Miss crushed 11-seed Tulane in a rematch and then used a Herculean effort from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to upset Georgia. Chambliss has been a revelation since taking over as the starting quarterback, and threw for 362 yards and two touchdowns in the upset.

Chambliss has been flanked by running back Kewan Lacy, who transformed into one of the SEC's top running backs. Golding's defense also came up with huge plays down the stretch to reach a 13th win.

Heading into the Fiesta Bowl, Ole Miss boasts perhaps the most explosive offense remaining in the College Football Playoff. However, they're also the lowest-rated defense. The unit will have to bring its best game against a Miami offense filled with playmakers.

What to know about Miami

The Hurricanes are the first "Cinderella" of the expanded College Football Playoff, pulling major upsets against No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 2 Ohio State to reach the semis. Miami was 9.5-point underdog against the Buckeyes, but have leaned on their stacked defensive line to bulldoze their way to the Fiesta Bowl.

Defensive ends Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor both earned All-America honors, and have looked the part during the run. The duo had three combined sacks in the Cotton Bowl and helped pave the way for a defense that held the Buckeyes to only 14 points.

On offense, running back Mark Fletcher Jr. has been a revelation in the postseason. The junior has 287 all-purpose yards in the two wins, including a physical 56-yard scamper to help set up a game-winning touchdown against the Aggies. Across the season, though, they have leaned on freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney, who cleared 1,000 receiving yards.

However, Carson Beck remains the biggest wild card for the Hurricanes. He hasn't pushed the ball downfield during the run, but completed a Cotton Bowl record 13 consecutive passes to keep the offense on schedule.

Fiesta Bowl odds, prediction

Ole Miss and Miami are in the midst of magical runs, and one will end in the national semifinals. While Ole Miss proved it can hang with the best in the sport, Miami's defensive line is perhaps the most unbeatable advantage remaining in the playoff. The Rebels have not played a pass rusher to the level of Rueben Bain or Akheem Mesidor across the season, and the Hurricanes will generate enough points to reach the national championship game. Pick: Miami -3.5