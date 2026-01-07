The College Football Playoff rolls on this week as No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 10 Miami are set to face off Thursday night in the Fiesta Bowl with a spot in the national title game on the line. This is a fascinating semifinal game for both programs, who have only faced off on the gridiron three times before.

Their last contest came in 1951, which resulted in a 20-7 win for the Hurricanes. This marks a return to the big stage for Miami, which has not won a national title since 2001. There's no doubting its validity at this point.

The Hurricanes, who just snuck into the 12-team field as the last at-large team at No. 10, went on the road and downed No. 7 Texas A&M in the first round before stunning No. 2 Ohio State, the reigning national champions, in the Cotton Bowl. Miami has relied on a strong defense and a resurgent run game to get to this point.

While this is Miami's first time on the national stage in over two decades, this is the closest that Ole Miss has ever been to an actual national championship game. The Rebels do claim three national titles, though their latest came at the conclusion of the 1962 season.

Though their ranking may not reflect it, Ole Miss has found itself in the role of a scrappy underdog after former coach Lane Kiffin abandoned the Rebels for LSU before their playoff run began. That hasn't been a problem for a team that's rallied behind new coach Pete Golding and what's left of Ole Miss' previous staff.

Given all the storylines involved, this promises to be one of the most interesting College Football Playoff semifinal games that we have seen in some time.

Where to watch Miami vs. Ole Miss live

Date: Thursday, Jan. 8 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo

Miami vs. Ole Miss: Players to watch in Fiesta Bowl

Mark Fletcher Jr., RB, Miami: Miami is slowly learning that it needs to feed Fletcher the ball more. He's been the Hurricanes' offensive hero in their two playoff wins thus far. He torched Texas A&M to the tune of 17 carries for 172 yards in the first round and followed that up with a 19-carry, 90-yard performance against an Ohio State defense that allowed an average of 89.4 yards rushing per game. He also caught a touchdown against the Buckeyes.

Malachi Toney, WR, Miami: Though Toney is just a freshman, Miami runs plenty of its offense through him. Given how dynamic it is, it's hard to keep the ball out of his hands. His 94 receptions are a single-season program record, regardless of class, and his 1,008 yards receiving set Miami's freshman record. On top of all that, he's also logged 102 yards and a touchdown rushing and he established himself as one of the nation's most dangerous returners while fielding 18 punts for 271 yards. It's no wonder that he was tabbed as CBS Sports' Freshman of the Year.

Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami: Bain and his running mate, Akheem Mesidor, have started to wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines. Bain almost singlehandedly controlled the game against Texas A&M, as he demolished the Aggies with three sacks and four tackles for a loss. He had 4.5 sacks entering the College Football Playoff. He followed that up with another sack against Ohio State, marking his third game in a row that he's logged at least one sack. The talent is finally starting to shine through for a player that many pundits see as a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss: At this point, Chambliss is appointment viewing. His story is well-known: a former Division II star that transferred to Ole Miss with absolutely no fanfare and spent the first few games of the year on the bench before he Wally Pipped preseason starter Austin Simmons. The Rebels haven't looked back since, as Chambliss has emerged as the SEC's best quarterback. He's thrown for 3,660 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushed for another 520 yards and eight touchdowns. He's eclipsed 300 yards passing in four out of Ole Miss' last five games, including a 362-yard performance in the Sugar Bowl against Georgia. Suffice to say Chambliss is an absolute nightmare for opposing defenses.

Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss: Ole Miss has its own star running back. Lacy has been one of the greatest breakout stories of this season as, entering the semifinal round, he's rushed 295 times for 1,464 yards and 23 touchdowns. He had two touchdowns against Georgia and averaged just under six yards per carry against Tulane in the first round. Lacy has exceeded 80 yards on the ground in six of Ole Miss' last seven games while averaging a whopping 5.9 yards per attempt. He and Chambliss are the best backfield tandem left in the playoff.

Suntarine Perkins, LB, Ole Miss: Ole Miss is going to have to win in the trenches and near the lines of scrimmage if it wants to beat Miami. The versatile Perkins will be a big part of that. Though he's listed as a linebacker on Ole Miss' roster, Perkins wears a lot of hats for the Rebels defense. Sometimes he'll line up as a pass rusher, where he has 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. He'll also play in the middle of the field, where he's an effective run stopper and pass coverage specialist. Perkins has five pass breakups and one interception.

Miami vs. Ole Miss prediction, pick

Lost behind the fact that Ole Miss boasts an explosive offense with Chambliss and Lacy leading the way is the fact that the Rebels have played well defensively with former coordinator and now head coach Pete Golding leading the way. They held eight of their opponents to 21 points or less this season. Miami's defensive dominance is well-documented, while the offense has been inconsistent at times. This has the chance to be a slugfest. Don't be surprised if neither team reaches 30 points. Prediction: Under 51.5 (-105)