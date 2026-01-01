ARLINGTON, Texas -- Miami received plenty of attention for its high-profile transfer quarterbacks and dynamic offensive playmakers. But when the Hurricanes were at their zenith, "The U" was defined by physicality.

No. 2 Ohio State was a perfect stress test for the surging Hurricanes, fresh off their first playoff win. On the third play of the game, the Ohio State offensive line parted like the Red Sea and kraken-like defensive ends Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor broke through for the first of many sacks on Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin.

"It's just three and four," defensive end Rueben Bain said. "That's just what three and four do, playing fast, playing physically, just playing that brand of football."

Three and four in this case refers to Mesidor and Bain, the best defensive end combination in college football. And for the Hurricanes, the duo is a throwback.

No. 10 Miami didn't just beat Ohio State in one of the biggest upsets of the playoff era. They pulverized them, turning 9.5-point underdog status into a 24-14 win against the reigning national champions. The Hurricanes held the Buckeyes to negative rushing yardage in the first half and rushed for more yards against Ohio State than any team since the season opener.

Miami coach Mario Cristobal is an offensive line coach by trade, and his physical presence permeates through the program. The Hurricanes have recruited and developed at an elite level in both trenches, developing consensus All-Americans on both sides. At a time where offensive lines are regressing nationally, Miami is only getting better.

"When you look at what we go against every day, when we go good-on-good, that's my favorite period of practice," defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman said. "It's not exactly the same look you're going to get, not exactly the same formation, not the same pitcher – but you're seeing the fast fastball."

When going against Ohio State, both trenches were more than ready for the challenge. The Hurricanes got after Sayin from the start. After sacking him in the first, the Buckeyes tried to go to the quick game and Keionte Scott jumped the route and returned it 72 yards for a touchdown. The defense finished with five sacks, including three combined by Mesidor and Bain.

In the second half, Miami tried to use short passes and interior runs to take Miami's star edge rushers out of the game. But on the game's deciding drive, Ohio State was called for a holding that prevented points. Miami was able to put the game away with a field goal.

The Buckeyes have been the standard up front across college football for years. At the Cotton Bowl, there was no question which was the more physical team.

"They're a good unit, they've got good guys on their team," Mesidor said. "But at the end of the day, if you give me and Rueben one-on-ones, we're going to take advantage of that all day. I take us every time."

In the game's waning moments, the Miami offensive line took over. Running back CharMar Brown came off the bench to deliver 26 physical yards, adding to game MVP Mark Fletcher Jr.'s 115 all-purpose yards.

It was the second week in a row that Cristobal leaned on his signature offensive line and running game to close things out. Again, it led to a game-sealing touchdown drive.

"We keep getting better and better up front," Cristobal said. "We don't think we have arrived by any stretch, but we certainly think we're getting better. When you play a team like that that's been the number one defense in the country the entire year, you have to. And you have to not only hit, but you've got to be willing to take the hits and keep coming."

Miami was the subject of controversy when it passed Notre Dame to take the final at-large spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. After wins over No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 2 Ohio State, the Hurricanes have proven they belong.

In the next round, Miami gets the winner of Georgia vs. Ole Miss and a date in the semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl. After passing the program's biggest test in at least 20 years, Miami is ready to fight with anyone they meet.

"[Cristobal] told me that we'll get this program back to national championship status," Fletcher said. "We'll just continue to keep on going on one game at a time."