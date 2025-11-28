An ACC battle has the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes visiting the No. 22 Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday. Miami (9-2, 5-2 ACC) has won three straight games and is coming off a 34-17 win over Virginia Tech in Week 13. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh (8-3, 6-1 ACC) has won six straight conference games -- with an out-of-conference loss to Notre Dame during that stretch -- and the Panthers most recently knocked off Georgia Tech, 42-28, on Saturday. Neither team controls its own destiny to make the ACC Championship Game, though Pitt has an easier path as it needs to beat Miami and have either Virginia or SMU lose

Kickoff is at noon p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Panthers won the last matchup in 2022, which ended a four-game series win streak by Miami. The Hurricanes are 7-point favorites in the latest Pitt vs. Miami odds, while the over/under is 49.5. Before making any Miami vs. Pittsburgh picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Pitt vs. Miami spread Miami -7 at DraftKings Sportsbook Pitt vs. Miami over/under 49.5 points Pitt vs. Miami money line Miami -263, Pitt +213

SportsLine's model has simulated Pittsburgh vs. Miami 10,000 times and is going Over 49.5 total points. The Over hit for both teams in their respective games last week, while the total has also been reached in three of the last four Pittsburgh games. The last matchup between the two saw 58 combined points scored, while the one before that saw an old-fashioned shootout with 72 points on the scoreboard.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck is on a roll with eight passing touchdowns, and no interceptions, over his last three games. His counterpart in Pitt's Mason Heintschel brings the best out of the Panthers offense when under center as Pittsburgh's averaging 36.7 points in his seven starts, compared to just 25.5 points in his non-starts versus Power Conference opponents. Simulations have the two combining for over 500 passing yards and more than four passing touchdowns.

