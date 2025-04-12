MIAMI, Fla. — Miami quarterback Carson Beck's rehabilitation from a season-ending elbow surgery is nearing its end, coach Mario Cristobal told CBS Sports on Friday.

The Georgia transfer has not participated in spring practices, but is scheduled to begin throwing Monday for the first time since undergoing surgery in late December to repair an ulterior cruciate ligament on the inside of his right elbow.

"He's there. It's ready," Cristobal told CBS Sports. "Since we're at the end of spring ball, we just took the extra precaution to (wait) another week."

Miami concludes spring practice Saturday with its annual spring game at 4 p.m. ET. Backup quarterbacks Emory Williams and Judd Anderson have taken the majority of snaps. Williams played in the second half of Miami's Pop-Tarts Bowl loss in December.

Beck was ranked the No. 3 player in the 247Sports' transfer portal rankings. He was 24-3 in two seasons as Georgia's starting quarterback before he went down with a season-ending injury in the Bulldogs' SEC Championship victory against Texas.

Beck initially opted to leave Georgia for the 2025 NFL Draft, but was convinced to return to college to play for the Hurricanes after less than 24 hours in the transfer portal. He agreed to an NIL deal worth at least $4 million, sources told CBS Sports at the time.

He replaces Cam Ward, who shattered school records while leading the program to a 10-2 record during his lone season at Miami. Ward finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting and is projected to be selected No. 1 in the upcoming NFL Draft, according to a CBS Sports mock draft.

In Beck, the Hurricanes believe they're getting a quarterback with similar upside as Ward. Beck was a highly-regarded quarterback entering the 2024 season and was projected as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but his stock took a hit when he co-led the SEC with 12 interceptions, the most by a Georgia quarterback since 2011.

"I'm really, really impressed with his knowledge of the game," Cristobal said. "His football IQ is off the charts."

Beck has participated in meetings, walkthroughs and drills while watching practices this spring. "He's done everything regarding ball. The only thing he hasn't done is actually throw," Cristobal said.