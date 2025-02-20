Miami QB Carson Beck had both his Mercedes and Lamborghini stolen overnight in South Florida, according to a report by talk show host Andy Slater. Police are currently looking for both of Beck's personal vehicles after they were stolen along with an SUV belonging to Beck's girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, that has since been found.

The robbery comes shortly after Beck transferred to the University of Miami after starring at Georgia, where he had been the starting quarterback for the past two seasons. As part of his high profile transfer to the Hurricanes, he also got the opportunity to be closer to Cavinder, who is a star on Miami's women's basketball team. The two have been dating since the summer of 2024.

While it is currently unclear as to who stole Beck's cars or what their motives are, the theft comes at a time where star athletes have been targeted in a series of robberies across the country. In December, the FBI issued a warning about organized crime groups targeting professional athletes after a series of home burglaries affecting stars in the NFL and NBA. On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Middle District of Florida announced the unsealing of a criminal complaint charging a gang of seven Chilean nationals in connection with the robberies.