Miami QB N'Kosi Perry's status for Pinstripe Bowl in doubt after inappropriate video surfaces
Perry threw for 1,089 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2018
The status of Miami quarterback N'Kosi Perry for next week's Pinstripe Bowl is in doubt after an sexually-explicit video was posted on his Snapchat account, according to The Miami Hurricane. The video reportedly involves two people performing sexual acts, and was posted after Miami's win over Toledo on Sept. 15. The video resurfaced among Miami students this week.
"We are aware of an inappropriate video posted on a social media account associated with one of our student-athletes," a UM spokesman said in an statement to The Miami Hurricane. "The video has been removed and the posting has been addressed with the student-athlete. We will continue to be committed to high standards of conduct at UM."
The Hurricane reports that individuals in the video in question can't be identified, and other images on Perry's "story" include an image of his uniform and another of Perry's teammates.
It was also the second time this season Perry was involved in an incident with a questionable online video. Perry was seen in a video on Instagram flashing a wad of cash while riding in a car in October.
Perry is traveling with the team to New York City for the bowl game. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound freshman has played in 10 games, threw for 1,089 yards, tossed 13 touchdowns and five interceptions on the year. He added 158 yards and one score on the ground.
The Ocala, Florida-native started the season as Malik Rosier's backup, but has stepped in for Rosier as the season has gone on as coach Mark Richt searched for an offensive spark. Perry started a total of six games this year for the Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes will take on Wisconsin on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.
