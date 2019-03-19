Miami QB Tate Martell granted NCAA hardship waiver for immediate eligibility in 2019 season

The status of Miami quarterback Tate Martell has been hanging in the balance ever since he transferred from Ohio State in January, but it has all been cleared up. The school announced on Tuesday that Martell's hardship waiver has been approved by the NCAA and he will be eligible to play in 2019.

"We are pleased with this ruling and appreciate the NCAA recognizing that this waiver met the criteria under the membership established guidelines," Miami athletic director Blake James said. "We would like to thank the NCAA, as well as Ohio State University, for their assistance and support throughout the waiver process. We look forward to seeing Tate compete for the Hurricanes this season."

Martell, a redshirt sophomore undergraduate, appeared in six games for the Buckeyes last season as Dwayne Haskins's primary backup. He threw for 269 yards and one touchdown, and ran for 128 yards and two more scores. Despite Haskins's departure to the NFL, Martell chose to leave the program after former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields announced his transfer to the Buckeyes

Martell was a four-star prospect in the class of 2017 out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. He was the No. 2 overall dual-threat quarterback, and the No. 56 overall prospect. He threw for 7,507 yards, 113 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in three seasons at Bishop Gorman, and added 2,294 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns.

Martell's eligibility gives first-year coach Manny Diaz another option under center. Redshirt sophomore N'Kosi Perry split time with the recently-departed Malik Rosier last year and achieved mixed results. Perry threw for 1,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding 169 rushing yards and one score on the ground.

Redshirt freshman Jarren Williams is also an option under center for the Hurricanes in 2019.