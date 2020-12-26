The Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl against No. 21 Oklahoma State will not, in fact, be the last time Miami quarterback D'Eriq King suits up for the No. 18 Hurricanes. The talented and speedy signal caller announced on his Twitter account that he will be returning for one more season in 2021, giving Miami and its fanbase the best news of the holiday season.

A redshirt senior, King would normally be on his way out after one year. However, because the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for fall sport athletes due to the impact of COVID-19, King also had the option of returning for one more season. In the video below, King made a dramatic announcement promising to return to the U.

The impact of King's return cannot be overstated. He helped Miami's offense go from one of the ACC's worst in 2019 to one that averaged 34 points per game this past season. King's individual efforts are notable, too, as he finished third in the conference behind Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell with 309 total yards of offense per game.

King's athleticism and arm strength make him an intriguing pro prospect, even if he lacks ideal size at 5-foot-11 and about 200 pounds. Smaller quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson have shown how the position has evolved all the way up to the NFL. But the 2021 quarterback draft class is going to be loaded. Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Mac Jones and Kyle Trask could all go in the first round.

By coming back in 2021, King should start the season on the short list of top quarterbacks in college football. He'll be a preseason Heisman contender and, depending on how well he plays, could be one of the top quarterbacks available for the 2022 draft. Those aspirations are a ways off, though. For now, the return of one of college football's most exciting players is something to be celebrated by Miami and fans everywhere.