Miami RB Jordan Lyle arrested on charges of reckless driving, fleeing authorities

Miami running back Jordan Lyle was arrested Thursday in Broward County on a felony complaint of aggravated fleeing or eluding law enforcement and a misdemeanor complaint of reckless driving, according to court records.

Lyle, 20, was booked into the Broward Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale on a Sunrise Police Department warrant and released later Thursday, the Broward State Attorney's Office told the Miami Herald. The complaints carried a combined $55,000 bond.

Miami confirmed the incident in a statement Friday to 247Sports.

"We are aware of an incident involving student-athlete Jordan Lyle. As due legal process runs its course, we will have no further comment at this time," the statement read.

An incident report was not immediately available.

Lyle is entering his junior season with the Hurricanes and had been competing for a larger role in Miami's backfield. Coach Mario Cristobal praised the running back earlier this week during preseason camp.

"I see the Jordan Lyle that we saw a year ago in many respects, but with better physical traits," Cristobal said Tuesday. "He is healthy, which I think is a really important part. I don't think people really knew the extent of how banged up he was last year, and we see the full-speed player now."

Lyle emerged as a promising option as a freshman in 2024, rushing for 400 yards and four touchdowns on 54 carries while averaging 7.4 yards per attempt. He opened last season as Miami's starting running back against Notre Dame, but was limited to 35 carries for 108 yards and one touchdown in six games after dealing with injury.

Miami returns one of the deepest running back rooms in the country, led by senior Mark Fletcher Jr., along with CharMar Brown and Girard Pringle Jr. The Hurricanes also added freshman Javian Mallory this offseason.

Miami opens the 2026 season Sept. 4 at Stanford.