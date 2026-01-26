The Miami Hurricanes fell just short of a national championship, and their run to the title game was fueled by dominance on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Their offensive line was among the best in football and their defensive front was headlined by a pair of game-wrecking pass rushers in Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. One of the major questions for the Hurricanes coming into the 2026 season will be whether they can remain as dominant up front after some key departures to the NFL.

Both Bain and Mesidor are headed off to the NFL, while the offensive line loses star tackle Francis Mauigoa, but if any Canes fans are looking for optimism, Bain provided it in a recent interview with CBS Miami. When asked about how he thinks the Hurricanes' defensive line will fare without his presence (and Mesidor's), Bain proclaimed that he wouldn't be surprised if that group is even better in 2026.

"I feel like they might be better than this year, because they got to see me and Akeem lead em off and show em what it's supposed to look like," Bain said. "Now they got that extra chip on their shoulder from getting all the way to the dance and not finishing like we wanted to. So now they get some extra fuel, some extra drive to go in next year with the right mindset and get the job done."

Bain pointed to the depth of the group as one of the reasons he thinks Miami will be right back in the Playoff next year trying to win a national title, noting that the only departures are himself, Mesidor and David Blay. The challenge is, those are three of their four most productive defensive lineman -- star defensive tackle Ahmad Moten staying for 2026 was a huge coup for Mario Cristobal's group.

Mesidor and Bain combined for 22 of the Hurricanes' 50 sacks as a team this year, and while they return some key players like Moten and linebacker Mohamed Toure, it'll be difficult to fill those shoes on the edge. Jason Taylor has done an unbelievable job as their defensive line coach, helping Bain and Mesidor become first round talents, and now he'll look to develop the next star pass rushers at Miami.

While those of us outside Miami's facility may be a bit skeptical they can simply replace that kind of talent, Bain certainly is a believer in his now-former teammates to pick up the torch and keep Miami in the title conversation. If he's right about the defensive line being somehow better than this year's special group, the Hurricanes ought to be at the top of the ACC and back in the Playoff again.